ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: RCB Climb To Second Position In Points Table With Five-Wicket Win Over GT

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outplayed Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal played scintillating knocks to guide the team to a victory.

Chasing the target of 206 runs, RCB went with a new opening combination of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli. Bethell was dismissed on 14 by Mohammed Siraj, but Devdutt Padikkal, who walked in at no 3, formed a decisive partnership with Kohli.

The duo formed a partnership of 115 runs for the third wicket, with Padikkal being dismissed on 55 from 27 deliveries with six sixes. Kohli kept on leading the charge but was dismissed after scoring 81 runs from 44 deliveries. However, he had ensured before walking back to the pavilion that the win was well within the reach of the team.