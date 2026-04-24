IPL 2026: RCB Climb To Second Position In Points Table With Five-Wicket Win Over GT
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored half-centuries to guide the team to a victory against GT.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outplayed Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal played scintillating knocks to guide the team to a victory.
Chasing the target of 206 runs, RCB went with a new opening combination of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli. Bethell was dismissed on 14 by Mohammed Siraj, but Devdutt Padikkal, who walked in at no 3, formed a decisive partnership with Kohli.
The duo formed a partnership of 115 runs for the third wicket, with Padikkal being dismissed on 55 from 27 deliveries with six sixes. Kohli kept on leading the charge but was dismissed after scoring 81 runs from 44 deliveries. However, he had ensured before walking back to the pavilion that the win was well within the reach of the team.
The team suffered a little collapse at the back end, but Tim David and Krunal Pandya took them over the finish line, and RCB chased the target with seven deliveries to spare and five wickets in hand.
After GT were invited to bat first, it was a Sai Sudarshan show in the middle as soon as the proceedings started. The left-handed batter was struggling with his form before the fixture, but he took a cautious approach to start the innings. However, once Sudarsan started switching gears, he played some beautiful strokes.
The 24-year-old amassed 100 runs from 58 balls laced with five sixes to play a pivotal role in guiding the team to 205/3. Jason Holder played a cameo of unbeaten 23 runs from just 10 deliveries, including two sixes.