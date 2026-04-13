ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: RCB Beat MI By 18 Runs In High-Scoring Contest, Defending Champions Jumps To Third Place In IPL 2026 Standings

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged out Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, riding on explosive half-centuries from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar to post 240/4 before restricting Mumbai to 222/5 despite a late blitz from Sherfane Rutherford.

Chasing a daunting 241-run target, the Mumbai Indians explosively began their innings, with openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton taking the attack to the RCB bowlers from the outset. The duo stitched together a quickfire start, racing to 39/0 in just three overs with aggressive strokeplay. Despite the mounting required run rate, MI kept pace early on and ended the powerplay strongly at 62/0, keeping themselves in contention in the high-scoring chase.

However, Mumbai suffered a major setback when Rohit Sharma walked off the field during the sixth over due to a hamstring issue, disrupting their rhythm at the top. RCB struck their first blow in the eighth over through leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who dismissed the dangerous Rickelton for 37 off 22 balls, an innings that included three fours and three sixes. On the very same over, Suyash delivered another crucial breakthrough by removing Tilak Varma for just one run, shifting the momentum in RCB's favour.

At the halfway mark, the Mumbai Indians were 99/2, still within reach but under increasing pressure from the rising asking rate. The innings suffered another setback in the 13th over when all-rounder Krunal Pandya dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, who had scored a brisk 33 off 22 balls with five boundaries. With this wicket, MI slipped to 138/3 after 14 overs, needing a strong finish to stay alive in the chase.

Skipper Hardik Pandya then tried to revive the innings with an aggressive knock, scoring 40 off just 22 balls, including six fours and a six. Hardik's counterattack briefly kept Mumbai in the hunt, but RCB pacer Jacob Duffy delivered a decisive blow in the following over, dismissing Hardik at a crucial juncture.

In the following over, Rasikh Salam Dar removed Naman Dhir (1) as MI slumped to 154/5.

Towards the end, Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 31-ball 71, including one four and nine towering sixes, helped the Mumbai Indians close down the target as they finished at 222/5 in 20 overs. However, the five-time champions suffered an 18-run loss in the high-scoring contest.