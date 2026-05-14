ETV Bharat / sports

Kohli''s Unbeaten 105 Guides RCB To Six-Wicket Win Against KKR In IPL

Raipur: Virat Kohli bounced back from a lean patch in the previous two matches with a classy unbeaten century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL clash here on Wednesday. Notably, RCB have now occupied th top position in the IPL 2026 points table and are in strong contention to reach playoffs by finishing in the top two in the standings.

Chasing 193 for victory, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and three sixes, and shared a match-defining 92-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 27 balls) to guide RCB to win in 19.1 overs. Kartik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets for KKR

Following the win, RCB climbed to the top of the table with 16 points, level with Gujarat Titans but ahead on net run rate.

Earlier, KKR keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the innings with a fine 71 as his side posted a competitive 192/4. Raghuvanshi's 46-ball innings was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.