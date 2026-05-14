Kohli''s Unbeaten 105 Guides RCB To Six-Wicket Win Against KKR In IPL
Virat Kohli played a knock of 105 runs to help RCB register a six-wicket win over KKR.
By PTI
Published : May 14, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST
Raipur: Virat Kohli bounced back from a lean patch in the previous two matches with a classy unbeaten century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL clash here on Wednesday. Notably, RCB have now occupied th top position in the IPL 2026 points table and are in strong contention to reach playoffs by finishing in the top two in the standings.
Chasing 193 for victory, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and three sixes, and shared a match-defining 92-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 27 balls) to guide RCB to win in 19.1 overs. Kartik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets for KKR
Following the win, RCB climbed to the top of the table with 16 points, level with Gujarat Titans but ahead on net run rate.
Earlier, KKR keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the innings with a fine 71 as his side posted a competitive 192/4. Raghuvanshi's 46-ball innings was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.
He shared a crucial 68-run partnership for the third wicket with Cameron Green (32 off 24 balls) and another key 76-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rinku Singh (49 not out off 29 balls).
Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 71, Cameron Green 32, Rinku Singh 49; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/34).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 194 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 105 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Kartik Tyagi 3/32).