RR vs RCB Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Today’s Match?
The Rajasthan Royals are all set to square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. With the two most in-form sides in the tournament, an exciting clash is on the cards.
RR stand at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches so far in the tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been their leading run-getter with 170 runs from three matches with a strike rate of 163.46. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also chipped in with 122 runs. Ravi Bishnoi has shone with the ball, taking seven wickets from three matches.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡! 🤩@rajasthanroyals' young guns aren't just playing; they're dominating the Powerplay 👏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2026
Will this pair continue their dominant form tonight? 🧐#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #RRvRCB | FRI, 10 APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/FhZZ55yo5L
RCB have also been unbeaten in the tournament, winning both the matches they have played so far. Devdutt Padikkal has been the highest run-getter for the team, amassing 111 runs, while Jacob Duffy has shone with the ball, taking five wickets.
𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝-𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠! ⚠️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2026
The two most explosive teams of the season are ready for a massive face-off! 💥
Who will dominate the sixes tally? 🧐#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #RRvRCB | FRI, 10 APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/kvCIl4eHaj
RR vs RCB weather report
According to AccuWeather.com, the weather is expected to be clear by the time of the match in Guwahati. However, the toss can witness some delay as the rain is predicted in the city from 2-3 PM. During the match hours, the rain probability comes down to just 3 per cent.
Head-to-head record
RCB dominated the matchup between the two, winning 17 matches while RR have won 14 fixtures so far. Three of the matches ended in a no result. Notably, RCB won both the matches played between the two teams in 2025.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan