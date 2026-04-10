ETV Bharat / sports

RR vs RCB Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Today’s Match?

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. With the two most in-form sides in the tournament, an exciting clash is on the cards.

RR stand at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches so far in the tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been their leading run-getter with 170 runs from three matches with a strike rate of 163.46. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also chipped in with 122 runs. Ravi Bishnoi has shone with the ball, taking seven wickets from three matches.

RCB have also been unbeaten in the tournament, winning both the matches they have played so far. Devdutt Padikkal has been the highest run-getter for the team, amassing 111 runs, while Jacob Duffy has shone with the ball, taking five wickets.