ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Rabada, Holder Shine As Gujarat Titans Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad By 82 Runs

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a dramatic collapse with the bat as Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominant 82-run victory in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After restricting Gujarat Titans to 168/5 with disciplined bowling efforts, SRH faltered badly in the chase and were bundled out for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs, as the hosts' pace attack ran through the batting lineup with ruthless efficiency.

With this victory, Gujarat moved to the top of the points table with 16 points, whereas SRH are at the third position with 14 points. Additionally, SRH's 86 was also the second-lowest all-out total against GT after 82 by LSG at Pune in 2022.

The 82-run win over Hyderabad also marked the Titans' biggest victory margin (by runs) in IPL history, surpassing their earlier 77-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur earlier this season.

It was also Hyderabad's lowest all-out total in the IPL. Additionally, this was the first time since 2024 that SRH failed to successfully chase a sub-200 target in the tournament.

This match also saw the second instance of GT seamers picking up nine wickets in an IPL innings, the previous occurrence being against the same opposition in Hyderabad in 2023. Overall, it was Gujarat's sixth consecutive win over SRH in seven completed matches, including four victories in Ahmedabad.

SRH's total of 86 also stands as the second-lowest all-out score against the Gujarat Titans, behind only Lucknow Super Giants' 82 at Pune in 2022. Chasing 169, SRH got off to a disappointing start as they lost early wickets. Travis Head was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Mohammed Siraj in the very first over. In the next over, Kagiso Rabada struck to send Abhishek Sharma back for just six runs.

The collapse continued for Hyderabad as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan fell for 17 on the first delivery of the fourth over. Rabada picked up his second wicket by dismissing Kishan, leaving SRH reeling at 29/3 after four overs. Rabada struck again in the sixth over to complete his third wicket of the innings.

The right-arm pacer removed Smaran Ravichandran for nine runs, leaving Hyderabad struggling at 34/4 at the end of the powerplay. After the ninth over, Salil Arora and Heinrich Klaasen tried to stabilise the innings as SRH moved to 54/4. However, just as the partnership began to build momentum, Prasidh Krishna broke through on the fourth ball of the 10th over, dismissing Arora for 16. By the end of the over, SRH had slipped to 56/5.