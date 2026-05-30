ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Qualifier-2: GT Set Up Final Clash With RCB As Gill Ton Helps Team Chase Down 215 Against RR

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill played a captain's knock of 104 off 53 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh as Gujarat Titans comfortably defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL 2026 Qualifier-2 on Friday. GT will now play the big finals against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

Openers Gill and B Sai Sudharsan gave GT a flying start with a record 167-run opening partnership as the team chased down 215, their highest successful run chase in IPL history, with eight balls to spare.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 214/6 in 20 overs after impressive knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira.

Lefty Sooryavanshi continued his outstanding season with a mature 96 off 47 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes. Jadeja added 45, while Ferreira's unbeaten 38 off just 11 balls lifted RR past the 210-run mark. Ferreira smashed four sixes in the final over bowled by Rashid Khan.