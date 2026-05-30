IPL 2026 Qualifier-2: GT Set Up Final Clash With RCB As Gill Ton Helps Team Chase Down 215 Against RR
Gill's majestic 104 off 53 balls and a record 167‑run opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan powered GT to their highest successful chase in the IPL.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 8:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Shubman Gill played a captain's knock of 104 off 53 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh as Gujarat Titans comfortably defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL 2026 Qualifier-2 on Friday. GT will now play the big finals against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.
Openers Gill and B Sai Sudharsan gave GT a flying start with a record 167-run opening partnership as the team chased down 215, their highest successful run chase in IPL history, with eight balls to spare.
Skipper made sure we made it to the finals and chased some records on the way 🤩#3in5 pic.twitter.com/mfAHDM5IF6— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2026
Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 214/6 in 20 overs after impressive knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira.
Lefty Sooryavanshi continued his outstanding season with a mature 96 off 47 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes. Jadeja added 45, while Ferreira's unbeaten 38 off just 11 balls lifted RR past the 210-run mark. Ferreira smashed four sixes in the final over bowled by Rashid Khan.
RR, however, had a poor start after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel early. Sooryavanshi and Jadeja then rebuilt the innings with an attacking partnership. Sooryavanshi mixed caution with aggression and accelerated later in the innings before falling four runs short of a century.
In reply, Gujarat Titans came out aggressively from the start. Gill and Sudharsan attacked the RR bowlers in the Power-play and ensured the asking rate remained under control throughout the chase.
Gill looked in complete control during his innings, hitting 15 fours and three sixes. He reached his century with a lofted extra-cover drive and celebrated with his trademark bow. Sudharsan scored 58 off 32 balls before getting out hit wicket for the second consecutive match.
After Gill departed, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia completed the chase comfortably for GT.
The victory takes Gujarat Titans into their third IPL final, where they will face season's table topper RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 214/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 96, Ravindra Jadeja 45, Donovan Ferreira 38 not out; Jason Holder 2/27, Kagiso Rabada 2/45) lost to Gujarat Titans 219/3 in 18.4 overs (Shubman Gill 104, B Sai Sudharsan 58) by seven wickets.