ETV Bharat / sports

US President Donald Trump Says He's Making Final Decision On Iran Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was making his decision on a potential deal with Iran, though Tehran insisted there was still "no final agreement" on ending the Middle East war.

A report from Iran's Fars news agency also rebutted several key elements of Trump's characterisation of the deal, citing informed sources as calling his remarks a "mixture of truth and lies".

US sources had told AFP the deal was just waiting on Trump's sign-off following weeks of halting negotiations to end a conflict that had engulfed the Middle East and shaken the global economy.

"I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," Trump said in a lengthy social media post, reiterating long-held demands that Iran agree never to have nuclear weapons and must open the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, however, told state media that the Islamic republic "said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago".

"Regarding the understanding... exchanges of messages are continuing, but no final agreement has been reached yet," he added.

In his post, Trump said Tehran would remove mines in the Strait of Hormuz and end its blockade of the waterway with "no tolls", while the US would lift its parallel blockade of Iranian ports, and the two countries would coordinate on removing and destroying Iran's enriched uranium.

He also said "no money will be exchanged, until further notice". Fars, however, cited Iranian sources as saying that Tehran was demanding "the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets", and that "until this payment is made, Iran will not move to the next phase of negotiations".

As for the toll-free reopening of Hormuz, they said, "no such clause appears in the text of the agreement", while the comment on destroying Iran's nuclear material "is fundamentally baseless".

Baqaei also told state TV that there were currently "no negotiations" taking place on Iran's nuclear programme. Trump's post came as Iran's top diplomat suggested the US was holding up a deal with its approach to the negotiations.

In a call with his Omani counterpart, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "indicated that arriving at a final agreement depended on ending the American party's attitude based on excessive demands and shifting and contradictory positions", his ministry said.

Earlier Iran's parliament speaker, who led its delegation at peace talks with the US in Pakistan last month, said Tehran had gained leverage not "through talks, but through missiles", and was sceptical of US promises.

"We place no trust in guarantees or words; only actions matter," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X. Sources have previously told Iranian media that any agreement unilaterally announced by Trump would not be recognised.

- 'A lot of progress' -

Ali, a resident of the city of Tonekabon north of Tehran, said that whatever the deal was, there would likely be more strife to come.