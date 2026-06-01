ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did RCB Earn for Winning Second Consecutive Title?

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became only the third team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to win the title two times in a row. They beat the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

A three-wicket haul from Rasikh Salam helped RCB restrict GT to a low total of 155/8. Washington Sundar was the only batter who showed some resilience for Gujarat, playing a knock of unbeaten 50 runs from 37 deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood also played a key role, taking two wickets each.

A solid start from Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Virat Kohli for RCB ensured that the win was just a formality for the team. While wickets fell from the other end, Kohli went on to score an unbeaten 75 runs from 42 deliveries. Thanks to him staying at the crease till last, RCB won the match and lift the title with two overs to spare.

The prize money distribution was similar to last year. RCB took home INR 20 crores while runner-ups GT were awarded an amount of INR 12.5 crore.

Complete breakdown of IPL 2026 prize money

Champions (RCB): INR 20 crore