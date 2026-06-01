IPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did RCB Earn for Winning Second Consecutive Title?
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is over, and RCB won the title for the second year in a row.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 7:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became only the third team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to win the title two times in a row. They beat the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
A three-wicket haul from Rasikh Salam helped RCB restrict GT to a low total of 155/8. Washington Sundar was the only batter who showed some resilience for Gujarat, playing a knock of unbeaten 50 runs from 37 deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood also played a key role, taking two wickets each.
A solid start from Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Virat Kohli for RCB ensured that the win was just a formality for the team. While wickets fell from the other end, Kohli went on to score an unbeaten 75 runs from 42 deliveries. Thanks to him staying at the crease till last, RCB won the match and lift the title with two overs to spare.
Postcards from a night to remember 🖼️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
Sleep well, #RCB fans 😴❤️
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ▶️ https://t.co/lc1ATINRdj #TATAIPL | #Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/lRvOBNcDCT
The prize money distribution was similar to last year. RCB took home INR 20 crores while runner-ups GT were awarded an amount of INR 12.5 crore.
Complete breakdown of IPL 2026 prize money
Champions (RCB): INR 20 crore
Runners-up (GT): INR 12.5 crore
Qualifier 2 loser (RR): INR 7 crore
Eliminator loser (SRH): INR 6.5 crore
Shared sacrifices, shared success ❤️#TATAIPL | #Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/0OmpLNiKjX— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominates IPL awards
The left-handed batter swept five of the biggest individual honours of the season, winning the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player award, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Super Sixes of the Season after a record-breaking campaign.
The prize money offered in the IPL shows the league is the richest in the world. For reference, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 winner was awarded USD 500,000 (around INR 4.75 crore).
RCB only third team to win two successive titles
RCB became only the third team in the tournament history to win back-to-back seasons. Chennai Super Kings won the title in 2010 and 2011, and Mumbai Indians lifted the silverware in 2019 and 2020. Now, RCB has won it last year and this year as well.