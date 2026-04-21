ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Team Standings, Orange And Purple Cap Holders After MI vs GT Clash

Ashwani Kumar played a key role with the ball, taking four wickets, and the left-arm bowler dished out an impressive performance.

Tilak Verma was the protagonist in the MI’s triumph as he played a knock of unbeaten 101 runs from 45 deliveries and played a key role in the team posting 199/6 batting first. In response, GT lost the plot from the start and were bundled out on a paltry total of 100 in just 16 overs.

Hyderabad: After losing four matches, the Mumbai Indians (MI) returned to winning ways, registering a comprehensive 99-run win over the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill and Co. are in sixth place in the points table after the result, missing out on an opportunity to climb to fourth place by taking their tally to eight points.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the only unbeaten team in the tournament currently and are at the top of the points table with 11 points from six matches as a result of their consistency. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals both have eight points, but the former have occupied the second spot on the basis of a better net run rate. The final playoff spot is held by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with six points.

Two more teams - Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) - are on six points as well, but SRH have a better net run rate (+0.566) than the other two and thus are ahead in the standings. With a victory that boosted their net run rate, MI have jumped to the seventh position in the points table. They have four points along with the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants, but a net run rate of +0.067 places them ahead of the other two.

Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to win only one match from seven fixtures and are lying at the bottom of the points table.

IPL orange cap holder: Heinrich Klaasen of SRH with 283 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 144.38.

IPL purple cap holder: Anshul Kamboj of CSK by taking 13 wickets from six innings at an economy rate of 9.73.