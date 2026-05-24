IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Fixtures, Venues, Teams And All You Need To Know
The playoff picture for the IPL 2026 has now become clear and Rajasthan Royals have become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The playoff scenario for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) has now become clear. With 16 points, the Rajasthan Royals have become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. In their final league match held on Sunday (May 24), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 30 runs. In this match, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Rajasthan Royals set a target of 206 runs for the Mumbai Indians—a target they were unable to successfully chase down. As a result of this victory for the Rajasthan Royals, both the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders have been eliminated from the tournament.
IPL 2026 points table
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had already secured their spots in the playoffs. In the points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore holds the first position, Gujarat Titans the second, and Sunrisers Hyderabad the third, while Rajasthan Royals occupies the fourth spot.
4️⃣ teams. 1️⃣ winner— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2026
All roads lead to the ultimate glory 🏆#TATAIPL | #TheFinalLeap pic.twitter.com/waI2u61Q4t
IPL 2026 playoffs fixtures
Now, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 is scheduled to be played on May 26 (Tuesday) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. The winner of this match will advance directly to the final. Meanwhile, the team defeated in Qualifier 1 will receive a second opportunity to play in Qualifier 2. The winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will advance to Qualifier 2. Subsequently, the winner of Qualifier 2 will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final match to compete for the championship title.
We are officially in the endgame now! 🎬— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2026
1️⃣0️⃣ started the race, but only 4️⃣ survived the carnage 🏆#TATAIPL | #TheFinalLeap pic.twitter.com/k4kq8R5WbL
Schedule of the IPL 2026 playoffs
Qualifier 1 will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches are scheduled to take place on May 27 (Wednesday) and May 29 (Friday), respectively, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The final match will be held on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2026 playoffs timetable
Qualifier 1: May 26 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Dharamshala
Eliminator: May 27 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, New Chandigarh
Qualifier 2: May 29 – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, New Chandigarh
Final Match: May 31 – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad