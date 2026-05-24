ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Fixtures, Venues, Teams And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The playoff scenario for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) has now become clear. With 16 points, the Rajasthan Royals have become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. In their final league match held on Sunday (May 24), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 30 runs. In this match, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Rajasthan Royals set a target of 206 runs for the Mumbai Indians—a target they were unable to successfully chase down. As a result of this victory for the Rajasthan Royals, both the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders have been eliminated from the tournament.

IPL 2026 points table

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had already secured their spots in the playoffs. In the points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore holds the first position, Gujarat Titans the second, and Sunrisers Hyderabad the third, while Rajasthan Royals occupies the fourth spot.

IPL 2026 playoffs fixtures

Now, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 is scheduled to be played on May 26 (Tuesday) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. The winner of this match will advance directly to the final. Meanwhile, the team defeated in Qualifier 1 will receive a second opportunity to play in Qualifier 2. The winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will advance to Qualifier 2. Subsequently, the winner of Qualifier 2 will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final match to compete for the championship title.