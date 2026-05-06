Ahmedabad To Host IPL 2026 Final While Bengaluru Misses Out As Playoffs Schedule Gets Announced
The schedule for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League is out, and Ahmedabad will host the title decider.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait for the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs is finally over for the fans as the schedule has been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ahmedabad will host the summit clash, while the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be hosted in Mullanpur. Qualifier 1 will be played in Dharamshala.
Notably, Bengaluru was originally designated to host the final. But certain requirements from the local association and authorities were beyond the scope of BCCI’s established guidelines and protocols, and so the venue has been shifted.
The tournament has already entered its business end, and the playoffs will start after the conclusion of 70 league stage matches. The Playoffs phase will start with Qualifier 1, which will be played between the top two teams in the points table on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, and the winner will secure a berth directly into the final.
🚨 News 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2026
BCCI Announces #TATAIPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule
Qualifier 1: Dharamshala
Eliminator and Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to Host Grand Finale 🏟️
More Details ▶️ https://t.co/32HvsabiuF#KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/ItrNUNoxHZ
Next, the Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams will be played on May 27 at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The same venue will host Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will square off against the winner of the Eliminator to determine the other finalist.
The action will then move to its final venue - Ahmedabad, where the title decider will be played on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IPL 2026 playoffs schedule
Qualifier 1 – May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
Eliminator – May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
Final – May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad