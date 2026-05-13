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IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: How Sunrisers Hyderabad Can Qualify After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans?

A loss against the Gujarat Titans has made qualification for the playoffs a little tricky for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ipl 2026 playoffs qualification
File photo: Sunrisers Hyderabad (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) suffered an 82-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Although SRH are in the top four in the standings, their fifth loss of the season has made the situation a little tricky for the franchise.

The team now needs to stay on the safe side as eight teams are in contention to qualify for the playoffs. Heinrich Klasasen (508) and Abhishek Sharma (481) have been the leading run-getters for the team, while Eshan Malinga has picked 16 wickets for the team from 12 innings.

How can SRH qualify for the playoffs?

SRH still have two more matches to go against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Victories in both games will take the team to a tally of 18 points, and they will secure their berth in the playoffs.

However, a defeat in any of the games might make the chances tough for them, as other teams also have a chance to reach 16 points, and everything will depend on the net run rate for them to advance into the playoffs.

Also, the team can’t afford to lose both their matches, as it will send them through the exit route. So, winning at least one of the remaining two matches is a must for them.

SRH’s upcoming fixtures

Vs RCB (Hyderabad) - May 22

Vs CSK (Chennai) - May 28

SRH in the IPL 2026 so far

SRH’s journey in the tournament so far has been of ups and downs. They lost agains RCB and then bounced back with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The team then lost the next two matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG ) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively. SRH got momentum after that, winning five matches in a row before suffering a defeat against KKR.

The team won the next match against PBKS by 33 runs, while the Gujarat Titans lost by 82 runs.

SRH have won the title in 2016 and they are in search of their second IPL trophy. The team will be aiming to do it this time around with an explosive batting unit.

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SRH PLAYOFFS QUALIFICATION
IPL 2026 PLAYOFFS SCENARIO
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IPL 2026
IPL 2026 PLAYOFFS QUALIFICATION

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