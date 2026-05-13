ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: How Sunrisers Hyderabad Can Qualify After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans?

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) suffered an 82-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Although SRH are in the top four in the standings, their fifth loss of the season has made the situation a little tricky for the franchise.

The team now needs to stay on the safe side as eight teams are in contention to qualify for the playoffs. Heinrich Klasasen (508) and Abhishek Sharma (481) have been the leading run-getters for the team, while Eshan Malinga has picked 16 wickets for the team from 12 innings.

How can SRH qualify for the playoffs?

SRH still have two more matches to go against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Victories in both games will take the team to a tally of 18 points, and they will secure their berth in the playoffs.

However, a defeat in any of the games might make the chances tough for them, as other teams also have a chance to reach 16 points, and everything will depend on the net run rate for them to advance into the playoffs.

Also, the team can’t afford to lose both their matches, as it will send them through the exit route. So, winning at least one of the remaining two matches is a must for them.