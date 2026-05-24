ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: What RR, PBKS and KKR Need To Do On Final League Day To Qualify?

Hyderabad: The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered its last league day with two matches to be held on Sunday. Three teams - Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in the race to grab fourth position in the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

The race for the playoffs has become intense with all three teams in the race, and the matches on the last day will decide the fate of these teams.

Punjab Kings rely on today’s results in the playoffs race

Punjab Kings’ win over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium by seven wickets boosted their net run rate. But for them to race ahead in the playoffs, they need RR to lose against the Mumbai Indians. Also, they will need to KKR to lose their match. Even if they win the match, PBKS will hope that the margin of victory will be less than 77 runs or KKR will chase the target with less than 47 balls remaining, assuming the target is 200. That way, they will be the team with 15 points and a net run rate superior to KKR.