IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: What RR, PBKS and KKR Need To Do On Final League Day To Qualify?
RR will be up against MI on the final league day, while KKR will square off against DC in the IPL 2026.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered its last league day with two matches to be held on Sunday. Three teams - Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in the race to grab fourth position in the points table and qualify for the playoffs.
The race for the playoffs has become intense with all three teams in the race, and the matches on the last day will decide the fate of these teams.
Punjab Kings rely on today’s results in the playoffs race
Punjab Kings’ win over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium by seven wickets boosted their net run rate. But for them to race ahead in the playoffs, they need RR to lose against the Mumbai Indians. Also, they will need to KKR to lose their match. Even if they win the match, PBKS will hope that the margin of victory will be less than 77 runs or KKR will chase the target with less than 47 balls remaining, assuming the target is 200. That way, they will be the team with 15 points and a net run rate superior to KKR.
Just 2 matches left, and the 4th playoff spot is still up for grabs! 😳— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2026
Who will qualify today? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 Race to Playoffs | SUN, 24th MAY 👉 #MIvRR at 2:30 PM & #KKRvDC at 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/JMy6kswDDR
Clear path for RR
For the Rajasthan Royals, the qualification path is clear as they need to beat MI to become the fourth team to advance into the playoffs. With the triumph, they will be the only team with 16 points amongst the three teams in the race to the playoffs. So, RR’s victory will crush the hope of other teams to qualify straight up, and they will be eliminated from contention.
Destination: Playoffs! 🎯🔥#RR have their eyes on Playoffs as they take on the star-studded #MI ⚔️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2026
The stage is set for a blockbuster Sunday at the Wankhede! 🎬🏟️#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #MIvRR | SUN, MAY 24, 2:30 PM pic.twitter.com/FbhtcmAGsh
KKR’s net run rate equation
A victory is necessary for KKR. But the victory margin is more important for them. First, they need RR to lose their match. Then, they need to beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match. That will level them with PBKS, who already have 15 points, and the net run rate (NRR) will come in the equation. For them to beat the DC with a significant margin is important as it will help them surpass PBKS on the basis of NRR.
#VaibhavSooryavanshi turned heads, broke expectations and lit up #TATAIPL 2026 with fearless batting beyond his years ⚡🏏#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #MIvRR | SUN, MAY 24, 2:30 PM pic.twitter.com/lvEQhxainB— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2026