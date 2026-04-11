ETV Bharat / sports

PBKS vs SRH Match Preview: Head to Head, Pitch Report, New Chandigarh Weather Report, And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, today. Punjab Kings have continued from where they left off last year and have won two of the three matches they played, while one was washed out. Thus, PBKS sits in second place in the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of +0.637.

Cooper Connolly has been their leading run-scorer with a total of 108 runs from two matches, including a fifty. Vijaykumar Vyshak has been the pick of the bowlers for them, taking five wickets in the tournament so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been going through a torrid form as their power-packed batting unit has failed to deliver, while the bowlers have also let them down. They have managed to win just one of the three fixtures they have played and are in sixth position in the standings.

Heinrich Klaasen has been the leading run-getter for SRH, scoring 145 runs from three matches with an average of 48.33, while T Natarajan has shone with the ball for the team, taking four wickets from three matches so far.

Head to head record