PBKS vs SRH Match Preview: Head to Head, Pitch Report, New Chandigarh Weather Report, And Key Matchups
Punjab Kings will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 17 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Saturday.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, today. Punjab Kings have continued from where they left off last year and have won two of the three matches they played, while one was washed out. Thus, PBKS sits in second place in the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of +0.637.
Cooper Connolly has been their leading run-scorer with a total of 108 runs from two matches, including a fifty. Vijaykumar Vyshak has been the pick of the bowlers for them, taking five wickets in the tournament so far.
He’s done it before. Don’t be surprised if he does it again.— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2026
Will we see him repeat the magic? 🔥🤩💪#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #PBKSvSRH | SAT, 11th APR at 2:30 PM pic.twitter.com/HaFw885T7q
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been going through a torrid form as their power-packed batting unit has failed to deliver, while the bowlers have also let them down. They have managed to win just one of the three fixtures they have played and are in sixth position in the standings.
A winning streak on the line. A comeback in sight. 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2026
Will @PunjabKingsIPL continue their dominant run or will @SunRisers turn the tide? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #PBKSvSRH | SAT, APR 11, 2:30 PM pic.twitter.com/pcZtUcIybE
Heinrich Klaasen has been the leading run-getter for SRH, scoring 145 runs from three matches with an average of 48.33, while T Natarajan has shone with the ball for the team, taking four wickets from three matches so far.
Head to head record
SRH has dominated the matchup between the two teams, winning 17 out of the 24 matches played between the two sides. Seven of them were won by the PBKS. Although SRH have an edge in the matchup, PBKS are the favourites to win considering the current form of both teams.
Pitch report
The surface at this venue is usually slightly dry and well-rolled. Dew will play no part in the game, and so the captain winning the toss might look to bat first. The match is expected to be played at Pitch No. 4 in Multanpur. The last day game at the surface was held in the IPL 2024, and in that game, spin was significantly tougher to score against.
Overall, 168 is the average 1st innings score from the 12 T20 matches played at the venue. Six of them were won by the teams batting first, while six were won by the teams batting second.
New Chandigarh Weather Report
A full-length contest is on the cards as there is no rain probability during the match hours. Hazy Sunshine is expected with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. So with stable playing conditions, a full contest is to be played.
Key Matchups
SRH’s top order has struggled against Arshdeep Singh in the past. The Indian left-arm seamer has dismissed Travis Head twice from three innings in the IPL, while he has dismissed Ishan Kishan thrice in six IPL matches.
Shreyas Iyer has struggled against the pace unit of the SRH. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him twice in three IPL innings, and Harshal Patel has also sent the PBKS skipper thrice across four innings.