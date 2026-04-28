PBKS vs RR Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result
Punjab Kings are all set to square off against the Rajasthan Royals in the match no. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Unbeaten Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. PBKS are currently at the top of the points table with six wins from seven matches, while one was abandoned due to rain. RR are in the fourth position in the standings with five wins from eight matches with a net run rate of +0.602.
Captain Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form for the Punjab Kings, scoring 279 runs from six innings with an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 186. Prabhsimran Singh has also made a contribution of 287 runs at a massive strike rate of 192.61. Arshdeep Singh has taken seven wickets with an economy of 10.03 and a strike rate of 22.2.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been terrific for RR, scoring 357 runs with an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86. He has scored one century and two fifties so far. Jofra Archer has taken 13 wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi has scalped 11 wickets.
𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙫𝙨. 𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙥𝙪𝙧! 🏟️⚡@punjabkingsipl' unbeaten streak meets the @rajasthanroyals' fearlessness ⚔️🔥#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #PBKSvRR | TUE, 28 APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/0oNq3GEnti— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2026
Head to head record
Out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, RR have emerged triumphant in 17, while PBKS have won 13. Last season, both teams won one match each.
Pitch report
Another run fest is on the cards, as the average first-innings score at the venue this season has been 212. This mark can be crossed as well, considering the explosive opening pairs both teams have.
From the 14 T20 matches played here, 178 has been the average 1st innings score. Teams batting first have won seven matches, while chasing teams have won seven chases.
𝙂𝙚𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 = 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙋𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧! 🫡💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2026
Meet the most explosive strikers of TATA IPL 2026 💪
Highest strike rate (100+ runs):#PriyanshArya: 249 strike rate#VaibhavSooryavanshi: 235 strike rate#TATAIPL 👉 #PBKSvRR | TUE, 28th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Ep4VAGiuy7
Key matchups
Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Shreyas Iyer thrice in a 56-ball matchup. He has conceded only 47 runs, and so the battle between the two would be interesting.
Shimron Hetmyer has managed to score just 31 runs from 30 deliveries while being dismissed three times. Thus, he struggles against the leg-spinner and might get out.