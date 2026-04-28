ETV Bharat / sports

PBKS vs RR Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result

Hyderabad: Unbeaten Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. PBKS are currently at the top of the points table with six wins from seven matches, while one was abandoned due to rain. RR are in the fourth position in the standings with five wins from eight matches with a net run rate of +0.602.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form for the Punjab Kings, scoring 279 runs from six innings with an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 186. Prabhsimran Singh has also made a contribution of 287 runs at a massive strike rate of 192.61. Arshdeep Singh has taken seven wickets with an economy of 10.03 and a strike rate of 22.2.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been terrific for RR, scoring 357 runs with an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86. He has scored one century and two fifties so far. Jofra Archer has taken 13 wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi has scalped 11 wickets.

Head to head record

Out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, RR have emerged triumphant in 17, while PBKS have won 13. Last season, both teams won one match each.