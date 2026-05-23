ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Square Off Against Lucknow Super Giants In Must-Win Clash

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached an exciting stage, with only three matches to go in the league stage, and the fourth team to reach the playoffs has not yet been decided. Punjab Kings are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a must-win match for them. While LSG are already out of the race for the playoffs, a defeat for PBKS will see their hopes of making it to the playoffs being crushed.

PBKS have managed to win six matches while losing six, with one match ending in a no result. The team were on a winning momentum, winning six matches from their first seven matches, but then went on to lose the next six fixtures.

LSG managed to win just four contests out of the 13 matches, bagging just eight points from their campaign so far. Thus, it will be a crucial match for PBKS to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

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