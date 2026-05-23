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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Square Off Against Lucknow Super Giants In Must-Win Clash

Punjab Kings will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in the match no. 68 of the indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

ipl 2026 pbks vs lsg match preview
File photo: Punjab Kings (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 23, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached an exciting stage, with only three matches to go in the league stage, and the fourth team to reach the playoffs has not yet been decided. Punjab Kings are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a must-win match for them. While LSG are already out of the race for the playoffs, a defeat for PBKS will see their hopes of making it to the playoffs being crushed.

PBKS have managed to win six matches while losing six, with one match ending in a no result. The team were on a winning momentum, winning six matches from their first seven matches, but then went on to lose the next six fixtures.

LSG managed to win just four contests out of the 13 matches, bagging just eight points from their campaign so far. Thus, it will be a crucial match for PBKS to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

Head to head

Both teams have played 26 matches against each other, and SRH have an edge in the matchup, winning fixtures on 18 occasions. PBKS have emerged triumphant in eight matches. This season, both teams have faced each other twice with each side winning one match.

Pitch report

The temperature will be soaring above 40 °C. The last two matches played at the venue have favoured the batters. The pacers might get some assistance early in the innings. Chasing teams have won nine out of the 13 matches since IPL 2025.

A total of 30 domestic T20 matches have been played here, and 174 has been the average 1st innings score. The chasing team have won 17 matches while the teams batting first have emerged triumphant in 13 matches.

Key matchups

Shreyas Iyer has struggled against Mohsin Khan scoring just 12 runs from 27 deliveries in T20s while being dismissed once.

TAGGED:

IPL 2026
PBKS VS LSG MATCH PREVIEW
IPL PLAYOFFS
PBKS VS LSG

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