IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Square Off Against Lucknow Super Giants In Must-Win Clash
Punjab Kings will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in the match no. 68 of the indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached an exciting stage, with only three matches to go in the league stage, and the fourth team to reach the playoffs has not yet been decided. Punjab Kings are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a must-win match for them. While LSG are already out of the race for the playoffs, a defeat for PBKS will see their hopes of making it to the playoffs being crushed.
PBKS have managed to win six matches while losing six, with one match ending in a no result. The team were on a winning momentum, winning six matches from their first seven matches, but then went on to lose the next six fixtures.
Do-or-die for #PBKS 🥶— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 23, 2026
Ending on a high for #LSG 💪
The penultimate day of the league stage promises to be unmissable! 🔥#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #LSGvPBKS | SAT, MAY 23, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/diTnA81GLq
LSG managed to win just four contests out of the 13 matches, bagging just eight points from their campaign so far. Thus, it will be a crucial match for PBKS to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.
Head to head
Both teams have played 26 matches against each other, and SRH have an edge in the matchup, winning fixtures on 18 occasions. PBKS have emerged triumphant in eight matches. This season, both teams have faced each other twice with each side winning one match.
𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞. 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 🎯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 23, 2026
It's a must-win clash for #PBKS against #LSG to keep their Playoff dreams alive! 🦁#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #LSGvPBKS | SAT, MAY 23, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Vw5heklrXY
Pitch report
The temperature will be soaring above 40 °C. The last two matches played at the venue have favoured the batters. The pacers might get some assistance early in the innings. Chasing teams have won nine out of the 13 matches since IPL 2025.
A total of 30 domestic T20 matches have been played here, and 174 has been the average 1st innings score. The chasing team have won 17 matches while the teams batting first have emerged triumphant in 13 matches.
Key matchups
Shreyas Iyer has struggled against Mohsin Khan scoring just 12 runs from 27 deliveries in T20s while being dismissed once.