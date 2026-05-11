ETV Bharat / sports

PBKS vs DC Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups That Might Affect The Result

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings started their campaign strongly, winning six of their opening seven matches to emerge as one of the strongest teams in the tournament. However, their momentum has faltered in recent weeks, and Shreyas Iyer's side have suffered three consecutive defeats.

As the playoff battle intensifies, PBKS will be desperate to halt their losing streak and boost their chances of a top-four finish. They have won six of their 10 matches so far, placing them fourth in the points table with 12 points.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are facing the threat of an early exit from the tournament. With just four wins from 11 matches, the Capitals are languishing in eighth place on the points table. They have struggled to maintain consistency this season. If they lose today's match, they will become the third team to be eliminated from playoff contention.

But even if they win all their remaining matches, they will be able to reach a maximum of 14 points, which will keep their playoff hopes alive, but they will have to depend on the results of other teams.