PBKS vs DC Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups That Might Affect The Result
Punjab Kings will square off against Delhi Capitals in the match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
Punjab Kings started their campaign strongly, winning six of their opening seven matches to emerge as one of the strongest teams in the tournament. However, their momentum has faltered in recent weeks, and Shreyas Iyer's side have suffered three consecutive defeats.
As the playoff battle intensifies, PBKS will be desperate to halt their losing streak and boost their chances of a top-four finish. They have won six of their 10 matches so far, placing them fourth in the points table with 12 points.
Playoff hopes on the line. Pressure at its peak. 🔥#PunjabKings look to tighten their grip on a playoff spot, while #DelhiCapitals fight to keep their season alive. The Race to Playoffs starts now. 🏏⚔️#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #PBKSvDC | MON, MAY 11, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/5jym566XGB— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 11, 2026
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are facing the threat of an early exit from the tournament. With just four wins from 11 matches, the Capitals are languishing in eighth place on the points table. They have struggled to maintain consistency this season. If they lose today's match, they will become the third team to be eliminated from playoff contention.
But even if they win all their remaining matches, they will be able to reach a maximum of 14 points, which will keep their playoff hopes alive, but they will have to depend on the results of other teams.
𝗞𝗮𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗸𝗶 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗸𝗮𝗿! ⏳🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 11, 2026
Will #PBKS maintain their lead and move to the top of the table, or will #DC settle the score to keep their playoff hopes alive? ⚔️#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #PBKSvDC | MON, MAY 11, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/b4F1P7aWOI
Head to head
Both teams have played a total of 35 matches against each other, with PBKS winning 18 fixtures. On the other hand, DC emerged triumphant in 17 fixtures. The four matches played at Dharamsala between the two teams have a scoreline of 2-2.
THE KINGS ARE ON THE PROWL! 🦁— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 11, 2026
A win tonight could take #PunjabKings one step closer to the playoffs 🏁#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #PBKSvDC | MON, 11th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/rBMLsTJLue
Pitch report
A cold day is expected, and so the fast bowlers may get some swing under the lights. The average 1st innings score at the venue since IPL 2023 is 209. Also, four of the five matches played in the mentioned period were won by the teams batting first.
The average 1st innings score at the venue is 188 from 12 matches. Nine matches were won by the teams batting first, while three matches were won by the chasing teams.
Key matchups
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has dismissed Marcus Stoinis twice in T20Is while conceding only 21 runs from 27 deliveries. Also, he has conceded runs only with a strike rate of 77.8
Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Axar Patel thrice in a matchup of 33 deliveries while conceding 46 runs. The leg-spinner might trouble the DC skipper once again today.