IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reclaims Top Spot With Record-Breaking Knock
Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavnashi played a record-breaking knock in the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL clash.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavnashi once again dazzled with the bat on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants. He continued his record-breaking streak in the tournament, scoring 93 runs from just 38 deliveries and broke several records.
His knocks, along with Dhruv Jurel (53*) and stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) powered the team to a seven-wicket win. The 15-year-old broke several records during his stay at the crease. They are now in fourth place, grabbing 14 points from 13 matches.
Records broken by Sooryavanshi during the RR vs LSG match
Most sixes by an Indian batter in IPL
Sooryanshi had already broken Abhishek Sharma's record of most sixes by an Indian batter in the IPL, smacking 43 sixes. In Tuesday’s match, he set a new benchmark with 10 sixes and became the first Indian to hit 50 sixes. The left-handed batter has now 53 sixes in the tournament so far.
𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙪𝙣𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨. 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making history one six at a time! 🚀#TATAIPL #VaibhavSooryavanshi #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/pagvypNBXu
Also, Sooryavanshi is just six sixes short of equalling Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a single edition. Seven sixes more will make him the batter with the most sixes in a single season of the Indian Premier League.
Youngest cricketer to reach the 500-run mark
The left-handed batter has reached the 500-run mark in a single season of the IPL. Vaibhav achieved the feat just at the age of 15, bettering Rishabh Pant’s record of making it to the landmark at the age of 20. He has scored 579 runs from 13 matches so far with a strike rate of 236.32.
At just 15, Vaibhav is 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙨 & 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙. 🤯#VaibhavSooryavanshi now holds the record for the HIGHEST strike rate in a single season! 🙌#TATAIPL #VaibhavSooryavanshi #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/AHUGAcfYho— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2026
Third in the list of most runs by an uncapped batter
In the list of most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season, Sooryvanshi has climbed to the third spot, overtaking Riyan Parag, who scored 573 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 season. Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently at the top of the points table with his tally of 625 runs in for RR in 2023.
Shaun Marsh is second, scoring 616 runs for the Punjab Kings in 2018.