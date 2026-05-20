ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reclaims Top Spot With Record-Breaking Knock

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavnashi once again dazzled with the bat on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants. He continued his record-breaking streak in the tournament, scoring 93 runs from just 38 deliveries and broke several records.

His knocks, along with Dhruv Jurel (53*) and stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) powered the team to a seven-wicket win. The 15-year-old broke several records during his stay at the crease. They are now in fourth place, grabbing 14 points from 13 matches.

Records broken by Sooryavanshi during the RR vs LSG match

Most sixes by an Indian batter in IPL

Sooryanshi had already broken Abhishek Sharma's record of most sixes by an Indian batter in the IPL, smacking 43 sixes. In Tuesday’s match, he set a new benchmark with 10 sixes and became the first Indian to hit 50 sixes. The left-handed batter has now 53 sixes in the tournament so far.