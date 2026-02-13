IPL 2026: Not Jaiswal, Riyan Parag Set To Be Named Rajasthan Royals Skipper
Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the tournament opener as the home side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had won the IPL title in 2025.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: All-rounder Riyan Parag is set to be named as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season, set to kick off in last week of March.
An official announcement in this regard would be made by Rajasthan Royals later this afternoon.
A source told ETV Bharat, "Yes, Riyan Parag is set be named as Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the upcoming season of the IPL."
Rajasthan Royals had won the inaugural season of the IPL way back in 2008. Following the departure of wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson, who has joined Chennai Super Kings, the franchise had been looking for a new skipper.
As part of a major trade announced in November last year, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to his original franchise, while RR captain Sanju Samson moved to CSK. Earlier, there were speculations that opener Yashasvi Jaiswal would become the new captain of RR. Jadeja's name was also in the running to become the captain, but the management wanted to pick someone younger, sources said.
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held from March 26 to May 31. As per the norms, Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium would host the tournament opener, given that the home side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had won the IPL 2025 title.
Read More: