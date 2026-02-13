ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Not Jaiswal, Riyan Parag Set To Be Named Rajasthan Royals Skipper

Hyderabad: All-rounder Riyan Parag is set to be named as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season, set to kick off in last week of March.

An official announcement in this regard would be made by Rajasthan Royals later this afternoon.

A source told ETV Bharat, "Yes, Riyan Parag is set be named as Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the upcoming season of the IPL."

Rajasthan Royals had won the inaugural season of the IPL way back in 2008. Following the departure of wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson, who has joined Chennai Super Kings, the franchise had been looking for a new skipper.