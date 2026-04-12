ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: MI Players Wear Black Armbands Against RCB As A Mark Of Respect To Asha Bhosale

Mumbai: When multiple-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians take the field at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), they wear Blackarm Banda. The gesture by the Mumbai Indians is a tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosale, who passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day. Before the start of the match, a two-minute silence was observed by the players of both teams and the crowd who had gathered at the Wankhede stadium as a mark of respect to the legendary singer.

A highly placed source from the Mumbai Indians confirmed this development to ETV Bharat on late Sunday afternoon. Bhosale, an iconic singer and one of the most versatile in the country, passed away after a brief hospitalisation. Her demise was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosale.

Bhosale was a cricket fanatic and watched the game whenever she had time. She was also close to several cricketers, including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. As far as the 2026 season is concerned, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, are in 8th spot in the points table, having won one game and lost two others.

They will be keen to register their second win of the season but will face a daunting task as they face RCB, who are in third spot, having won their 2 games and suffered one loss. Mumbai Indians started their campaign on a winning note by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, but then suffered two successive defeats against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.