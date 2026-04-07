When Will Mitchell Starc Join DC? Reports Suggest Extension In Australian Pacer’s Return To Franchise
Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to miss at least three more games in the IPL 2026.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is yet to join the Delhi Capitals franchise, and that has weakened the bowling attack of the Delhi Capitals to some extent. According to a report by the Times of India, the 36-year-old is likely to miss at least three more games for the franchise. Starc is currently recovering from a shoulder and elbow injury and is highly unlikely to join the squad till April 20. Before that, DC are scheduled to play three matches against the Gujarat Titans on April 8, CSK on April 11 and will miss the services of the fast bowler.
DC are eagerly waiting for Starc’s arrival in the squad, but the timeline of his return is uncertain. In the Australian cricketer’s absence, the bowling unit led by Axar Patel has won both their matches against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Kumar has been effective with the new ball. Lungi Ngidi and T Narajan have also been in tight areas, while the spin trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam have been controlling the middle overs.
🚨BAD NEWS FOR DELHI CAPITALS 🚨— Sam (@Cricsam01) April 7, 2026
- Mitchell Starc is likely to miss atleast 3 more games for DC in IPL 2026 as he is managing a shoulder & elbow injury. [Sahil Malhotra from TOI]pic.twitter.com/BgAraIomif
"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow, the extent of which I didn't know during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claimed to know my body better than me," Starc wrote in a statement last month.
🚨 BIG BLOW FOR DELHI CAPITALS 🚨— Full Toss (@turkey_sandwick) April 7, 2026
- Mitchell Starc is likely to miss atleast 3 more games for DC in IPL 2026 as he is managing a shoulder & elbow injury. [Sahil Malhotra from TOI] pic.twitter.com/gEYOho5qGc
Delhi Capitals will next lock horns against the Gujarat Titans on April 8, and they will aim to continue their unbeaten run in the competition. Young gun Sameer Rizvi has mastered two chases under pressure, and the management would now hope that experienced batters around him will step up.