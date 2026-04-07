ETV Bharat / sports

When Will Mitchell Starc Join DC? Reports Suggest Extension In Australian Pacer’s Return To Franchise

Hyderabad: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is yet to join the Delhi Capitals franchise, and that has weakened the bowling attack of the Delhi Capitals to some extent. According to a report by the Times of India, the 36-year-old is likely to miss at least three more games for the franchise. Starc is currently recovering from a shoulder and elbow injury and is highly unlikely to join the squad till April 20. Before that, DC are scheduled to play three matches against the Gujarat Titans on April 8, CSK on April 11 and will miss the services of the fast bowler.

DC are eagerly waiting for Starc’s arrival in the squad, but the timeline of his return is uncertain. In the Australian cricketer’s absence, the bowling unit led by Axar Patel has won both their matches against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Kumar has been effective with the new ball. Lungi Ngidi and T Narajan have also been in tight areas, while the spin trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam have been controlling the middle overs.