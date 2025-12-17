ETV Bharat / sports

From Idolising Yuvraj Singh To Getting INR 14.20 Crores At Auction Table; Prashant Veer’s Inspiring Cricket Journey

Hyderabad: When former India batter Yuvraj Singh used to turn up at the crease for the national side, a young boy from Amethi would watch him curiously on the television screen. He was a die-hard fan of the explosive left-handed batter. Watching Yuvraj play for the country ignited a passion for cricket in him as well. He, too, began to dream of playing for the nation. From a young age, he worked incredibly hard. All the hard work paid off when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid a sum of INR 14.20 Crores for his services at the auction table on Tuesday, December 18, in Abu Dhabi.

His family lives in Gujipur, 11 km from the Amethi district. Prashant has two brothers and a sister in his family. There is an atmosphere of joy in the family after Prashant's achievement.

Aiming to secure a spot in the Indian team

Prashant’s father, Ramendra Tripathi, was in the teaching profession earlier. He said that his son achieved more than expected, and his son’s next target will be to play for India.

He revealed that Prashant started taking an interest in cricket from the 5th standard and went to Mainpuri for cricket coaching. He also added that children should be supported and shouldn’t be judged.

Joyous atmosphere in the family

Prashant’s mother, Anjana Tripathi, told ETV Bharat that she got emotional after watching him go for a high price in the auction. She said that they are not thinking much about money and are happy about it.