From Idolising Yuvraj Singh To Getting INR 14.20 Crores At Auction Table; Prashant Veer’s Inspiring Cricket Journey
Prashant Veer hails from Gujipur village in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: When former India batter Yuvraj Singh used to turn up at the crease for the national side, a young boy from Amethi would watch him curiously on the television screen. He was a die-hard fan of the explosive left-handed batter. Watching Yuvraj play for the country ignited a passion for cricket in him as well. He, too, began to dream of playing for the nation. From a young age, he worked incredibly hard. All the hard work paid off when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid a sum of INR 14.20 Crores for his services at the auction table on Tuesday, December 18, in Abu Dhabi.
His family lives in Gujipur, 11 km from the Amethi district. Prashant has two brothers and a sister in his family. There is an atmosphere of joy in the family after Prashant's achievement.
Aiming to secure a spot in the Indian team
Prashant’s father, Ramendra Tripathi, was in the teaching profession earlier. He said that his son achieved more than expected, and his son’s next target will be to play for India.
He revealed that Prashant started taking an interest in cricket from the 5th standard and went to Mainpuri for cricket coaching. He also added that children should be supported and shouldn’t be judged.
Joyous atmosphere in the family
Prashant’s mother, Anjana Tripathi, told ETV Bharat that she got emotional after watching him go for a high price in the auction. She said that they are not thinking much about money and are happy about it.
Cycling to the practice centre
Prashant’s uncle revealed that he used to go to the Bhimrao Ambedkar stadium for practice on his bicycle.
‘His dedication towards the sport has earned him this great success. In the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Prashant Veer was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore. Besides his family, the entire village is overjoyed at the player's achievement,” he added.
Prashant Veer’s performance
In the 2025 UP T20 League, representing Noida Super Kings, he amassed 320 runs with a strike rate of around 155, including three fifties. In the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he has scored 112 runs with a strike rate of 170 and scalped nine wickets in seven matches.
His coach and a former Indian cricketer, Gyanendra Pandey, said that he is an explosive batter in the lower order, bowls economical spin bowling and his fielding is brilliant, just like Ravindra Jadeja. He will be a surprise package in the upcoming season of the IPL.