IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Purse Left, Where To Watch, Everything You Need To Know
The 2026 IPL mini auction is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, with 10 franchises buying players.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: The IPL 2026 mini auction is set to take place on December 16, with a total of 10 franchises fighting for 77 player slots with a combined budget of Rs 237.55 crore. The upcoming season is likely to take place in February-March. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be entering the auction with a maximum purse in the mini auction of Rs 64.3 Crores. Chennai Super Kings also holds a sizeable budget in the bidding process.
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to attract the highest bid, while players like Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi are also likely to get significant attention at the auction table.
The franchise could get an edge by wisely calculating their investments in the bidding process.
IPL auction 2026: Live streaming, when and where to watch
When is the IPL 2026 auction scheduled?
The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled on Tuesday, December 16.
Where will the IPL 2026 auction be hosted?
The IPL 2026 Auction will take place in Abu Dhabi.
When will the IPL 2026 auction begin?
The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 mini auction?
The live telecast of the bidding process will be available on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the IPL 2026 mini auction?
The live stream of the mini auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Team purse and slots available
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rs 64.3 crore (13 spots)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Rs 43.4 crore (9 spots)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rs 25.5 crore (10 spots)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rs 22.95 crore (6 spots)
Delhi Capitals (DC) - Rs 21.8 crore (8 spots)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rs 16.4 crore (8 spots)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Rs 16.05 crore (9 spots)
Gujarat Titans (GT) - Rs 12.9 crore (5 spots)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Rs 11.5 crore (4 spots)
Mumbai Indians (MI) - Rs 2.75 crore (5 spots)