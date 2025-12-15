ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Purse Left, Where To Watch, Everything You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The IPL 2026 mini auction is set to take place on December 16, with a total of 10 franchises fighting for 77 player slots with a combined budget of Rs 237.55 crore. The upcoming season is likely to take place in February-March. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be entering the auction with a maximum purse in the mini auction of Rs 64.3 Crores. Chennai Super Kings also holds a sizeable budget in the bidding process.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to attract the highest bid, while players like Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi are also likely to get significant attention at the auction table.

The franchise could get an edge by wisely calculating their investments in the bidding process.

IPL auction 2026: Live streaming, when and where to watch

When is the IPL 2026 auction scheduled?

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled on Tuesday, December 16.

Where will the IPL 2026 auction be hosted?

The IPL 2026 Auction will take place in Abu Dhabi.

When will the IPL 2026 auction begin?

The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 mini auction?

The live telecast of the bidding process will be available on Star Sports Network.