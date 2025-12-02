IPL Mini Auction 2026: No Russell, No Maxwell; All Eyes On Cameron Green As 1355 Players Register Themselves
Cameron Green and Steve Smith are headlining the auction list, which is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: The mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to be held in December 16 in Abu Dhabi. With Andre Russell retiring from the IPL and Glenn Maxwell not registering for the auction, all eyes are likely to be on Cameron Green, as he will provide the role of the pace-bowling all-rounder. According to a report by Cricbuzz, a total of 1355 players have registered for the auction, with Cameron Green and Steve Smith headlining the process as they are in the 2 Crore bracket.
Other notable international registrations for the process include names like Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph. A total of 43 overseas players have set their base price at Rs 2 Crores, while only two Indians, in the form of Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer.
Indian domestic cricketers like Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier, and Umesh Yadav have also registered for the auction.
No Glenn Maxwell in the auction
According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Glenn Maxwell has decided not to register himself for the auction process. Maxwell was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year in the mega auction, but failed to deliver with his performance. In seven matches, he scored 48 runs and picked four wickets before withdrawing from the tournament due to an injury.
77 Slots up for grabs
A total of 77 slots are up for grabs in the auction process, and 31 of them are designated for the overseas players. After the IPL retentions, the franchises have a combined purse of 237.55 crore to spend in the bidding process. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will come into the auction with the biggest amount of Rs. 64.30 crore, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the second-highest budget of Rs. 43.40 crore.
Players with a base price of INR 2 Crore
Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryll Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mateesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph