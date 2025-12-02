ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Mini Auction 2026: No Russell, No Maxwell; All Eyes On Cameron Green As 1355 Players Register Themselves

Hyderabad: The mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to be held in December 16 in Abu Dhabi. With Andre Russell retiring from the IPL and Glenn Maxwell not registering for the auction, all eyes are likely to be on Cameron Green, as he will provide the role of the pace-bowling all-rounder. According to a report by Cricbuzz, a total of 1355 players have registered for the auction, with Cameron Green and Steve Smith headlining the process as they are in the 2 Crore bracket.

Other notable international registrations for the process include names like Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph. A total of 43 overseas players have set their base price at Rs 2 Crores, while only two Indians, in the form of Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer.

Indian domestic cricketers like Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier, and Umesh Yadav have also registered for the auction.

File Photo: Steve Smith (IANS)

No Glenn Maxwell in the auction