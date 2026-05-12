ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Miller, Axar keep DC Alive In IPL With Record Chase; PBKS Lose Four In A Row

Dharamsala: David Miller and captain Axar Patel engineered a record run chase for Delhi Capitals with their counterattacking knocks as the visitors upstaged Punjab Kings by three wickets to stay alive in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Aggressive knocks from Miller (51 off 28) and skipper Axar Patel (56 off 30) allowed Delhi Capitals to gun down 211 in 19 overs for the highest chase at the HPCA Stadium. Priyansh Arya hit half a dozen sixes in his whirlwind 33-ball 56 before Delhi Capitals pacers tweaked their lengths to limit Punjab Kings to 210 for five.

Having remained unbeaten in the first half of the tournament, Punjab Kings have now lost four in a row and need at least two wins from their remaining three games to make the play offs.

Barring Arshdeep Singh, the bowlers let the team down with their wayward display. However, the home team's bowlers did the job in the powerplay. Punjaj Kings struck thrice for the first time in the powerplay, leaving Delhi Capitals reeling at 47 for three in the first six overs.

Arshdeep Singh, who has been rather expensive this season, returned impressive figures of two for 21 in four overs. It was Yash Thakur who provided the first breakthrough by castling Abhishek Porel with a ball that seamed back in from length to knock out the middle stump.

K L Rahul was caught at fine leg after mistiming a whip off Arshdeep. The young Sahil Parakh played a few impressive strokes in his brief stay before being crammed up for space by Arshdeep to be caught at short third man.

It became 74 for four with the run out of Tristan Stubbs extending the struggles of DC batters. However, Miller (51 off 28) and Axar (56 off 30) brought life back into the game with their counterattacking 64-run stand off 34 balls.