ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Coach Mike Hussey Gives Update On Ayush Mhatre’s Hamstring Tear

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major blow as young batter Ayush Mhatre has sustained a hamstring tear during the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His injury has put his presence for the remainder of the tournament in uncertainty.

The 18-year-old came in as an impact substitute and appeared in discomfort, clutched his hamstring in pain while attempting a run. That required an on-field treatment in the match, which saw CSK losing the game by 10 runs on Saturday.

"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," batting coach Mike Hussey said at the post-match press conference.

"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us,” he further added.