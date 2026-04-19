IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Coach Mike Hussey Gives Update On Ayush Mhatre’s Hamstring Tear
Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre suffered a hamstring tear during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major blow as young batter Ayush Mhatre has sustained a hamstring tear during the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His injury has put his presence for the remainder of the tournament in uncertainty.
The 18-year-old came in as an impact substitute and appeared in discomfort, clutched his hamstring in pain while attempting a run. That required an on-field treatment in the match, which saw CSK losing the game by 10 runs on Saturday.
"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," batting coach Mike Hussey said at the post-match press conference.
News coming in that Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the tournament💔 pic.twitter.com/0VeMDmu6Ft— Sergio (@SergioCulerCSK) April 19, 2026
"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us,” he further added.
Mhatre has been CSK’s in-form batter, amassing 201 runs at a strike rate of 177.87. However, Hussey also mentioned that Mhatre’s injury could open the selection door for others.
"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well.We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys,” he said
"So, as much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush - I don't know how long for - it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance."
Mhatre was with CSK in IPL 2025 when he was added to the team as a replacement player, scoring 240 runs, including a top score of 94. This season, he has also impressed with his performance and is one of the bright future prospects in Indian cricket.
CSK are currently at the seventh position in the points table with two victories from six matches. The five-time champions will take on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23.