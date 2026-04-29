ETV Bharat / sports

MI vs SRH Match Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Affect The Result

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 29, at the Wankhede Stadium. MI have been in torrid form this season, managing to win only two out of the seven matches they played and are placed at ninth position with a net run rate of -0.736 in the points table. However, they are known for their late comebacks in the tournament, and the team will be hoping to do it once again.

SRH are at the fourth position in the points table, winning five out of eight matches thanks to their explosive batting lineup. The team also boasts a healthy net run rate of +0.815.

For MI, they have struggled on multiple fronts. They have scored the fewest runs (1173) and also have the lowest Powerplay score (366) amongst all the 10 participating teams. Also, their bowlers have taken only 33 wickets this season, which is the second-lowest tally.

Tilak Varma, their highest scorer so far, is 31st in the batting charts. Also, their captain Suryakumar Yadav has managed to score just 157 runs from seven matches with an average of 22.4.

SRH, on the other hand, have three batters in the top 10 leading run-scorers in the tournament and has scored 425 runs more than MI. They also have superior numbers across other areas - fifties (10-5), sixes (92-59) and average (29.59-26.06). Also, the return of Pat Cummins and the emergence of uncapped Indian pacer Sakib Hussain have strengthened their bowling attack.