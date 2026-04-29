MI vs SRH Match Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Affect The Result
Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 29, at the Wankhede Stadium. MI have been in torrid form this season, managing to win only two out of the seven matches they played and are placed at ninth position with a net run rate of -0.736 in the points table. However, they are known for their late comebacks in the tournament, and the team will be hoping to do it once again.
SRH are at the fourth position in the points table, winning five out of eight matches thanks to their explosive batting lineup. The team also boasts a healthy net run rate of +0.815.
For MI, they have struggled on multiple fronts. They have scored the fewest runs (1173) and also have the lowest Powerplay score (366) amongst all the 10 participating teams. Also, their bowlers have taken only 33 wickets this season, which is the second-lowest tally.
𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧! 🏟️🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2026
Mumbai Indians are hungry for a comeback, while Sunrisers Hyderabad look to extend their surge toward the top! 💙🧡#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #MIvSRH | WED, 29th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/IiVbEwFltK
Tilak Varma, their highest scorer so far, is 31st in the batting charts. Also, their captain Suryakumar Yadav has managed to score just 157 runs from seven matches with an average of 22.4.
SRH, on the other hand, have three batters in the top 10 leading run-scorers in the tournament and has scored 425 runs more than MI. They also have superior numbers across other areas - fifties (10-5), sixes (92-59) and average (29.59-26.06). Also, the return of Pat Cummins and the emergence of uncapped Indian pacer Sakib Hussain have strengthened their bowling attack.
Just the kind of impact you can’t ignore! 👊— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2026
If #JaspritBumrah is in the wicket column, #MI are more likely to win the game! 💙#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #MIvSRH | TUE, 28nd APR, 6.30 PM pic.twitter.com/HO6PiXV4f6
MI vs SRH Match Prediction: Head-to-head record
Both teams have played 25 matches, with MI winning 15 fixtures while SRH won 10 matches. Also, MI won both the matches played between these two teams last year by four wickets and seven wickets, respectively.
MI vs SRH Match Prediction: Pitch report
The game will be played on pitch no.8, and a batting track is on the cards. Although teams have opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the tournament, teams batting first have won six out of the last 10 matches played at the surface, which might compel the captain winning the toss to consider the decision of batting first.
At the venue, 187 has been the average 1st innings score from 16 T20Is, while 172 has been the average 1st innings score from 129 T20s.
MI vs SRH Match Prediction: Key matchups
Trent Boult has an impressive record in the matchup against SRH opener and orange cap holder Abhishek Sharma. He has dismissed the left-handed batter thrice while conceding only 32 runs from 36 deliveries.
Pat Cummins has a good matchup against Rohit Sharma, dismissing the India opener four times in 43 balls while conceding 57 runs. Thus, if Rohit plays, Cummins can cause him trouble in the powerplay.