IPL 2026: Will BCCI Take Disciplinary Action On Virat Kohli For Throwing His Helmet? What Do Rules Say?
Virat Kohli is in the limelight because of expressing his anger after being dismissed in the match against the Mumbai Indians.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is making waves currently due to his action during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB beat MI by 18 runs, and the ace Indian batter scored 50 runs from 38 deliveries. He struck five boundaries and one six, scoring at a strike rate of 131.58. Kohli was dismissed by Hardik Pandya as he was caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav.
Will BCCI take disciplinary action against Virat Kohli?
RCB batter was seen disappointed with his performance while walking back to the pavilion. He threw his gloves and helmet beyond the boundary line. The videos of him getting angry have been going viral on social media. If proven, his actions might violate Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The rules is around abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during a match and doing such a thing can be considered a level 1 offence.
Virat Kohli wasn’t fully fit, yet walked out and gave everything for RCB, still not satisfied with his own performance 👀— Sam (@Cricsam01) April 13, 2026
After getting out, he threw his helmet and gloves in frustration, showing how much it meant to him 💔
He even struggled to climb the stairs at Wankhede… pic.twitter.com/05NfTUgad2
What do the rules say?
According to Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct a player is not allowed to be involved in ‘Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match’. It includes includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. Such actions will be considered in Level 1 offences, and the player might be penalised with 10-25 % match fees and one demerit point.
Virat Kohli ink his name in the record books
Kohli scripted his name in the record books during the match. He became the first batter to score 1000 runs against the Mumbai Indians across IPL and the Champions League T20. Coming into the match, he needed 20 runs to achieve the feat, and he managed it in just 11 deliveries. KL Rahul (977) and Shikhar Dhawan (901) are at the second and third position in the list respectively. Kohli has accrued 1030 runs from 37 matches so far against MI.