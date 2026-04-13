ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Will BCCI Take Disciplinary Action On Virat Kohli For Throwing His Helmet? What Do Rules Say?

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is making waves currently due to his action during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB beat MI by 18 runs, and the ace Indian batter scored 50 runs from 38 deliveries. He struck five boundaries and one six, scoring at a strike rate of 131.58. Kohli was dismissed by Hardik Pandya as he was caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav.

Will BCCI take disciplinary action against Virat Kohli?

RCB batter was seen disappointed with his performance while walking back to the pavilion. He threw his gloves and helmet beyond the boundary line. The videos of him getting angry have been going viral on social media. If proven, his actions might violate Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The rules is around abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during a match and doing such a thing can be considered a level 1 offence.