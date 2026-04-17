ETV Bharat / sports

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Unbelievable Awareness’ In Taking Gravity-Defying Catch Against MI

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings jumped to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table, beating the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Shreyas Iyer played a key role for PBKS, scoring a half-century. But his gravity-defying catch was the talk of the town as he took a stunning catch near the boundary in the clash.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has praised the athleticism shown by Iyer while taking the stunner at the boundary line, hailing his game awareness.

"What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it," Tendulkar noted in a post on X.

"He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect. Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned.”