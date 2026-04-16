ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran, Iyer, Arshdeep Help PBKS Continue Unbeaten Run, Down MI By 7 Wickets

Mumbai: Brilliant half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue their unbeaten run, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. With this win, PBKS have moved to the top spot, with four wins and a no result, with nine points, dethroning the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). MI is at the ninth spot, with a win and four losses.

Put to bat first by PBKS, MI reached 195/6 courtesy a 122-run stand between Quinton de Kock (112* in 60 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Naman Dhir (50 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes). Arshdeep Singh (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Despite some early wickets, Prabhsimran Singh (80* in 39 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and ever-consistent Iyer (66 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took PBKS to the target in 16.3 overs.

During the run-chase of 196 runs, PBKS was off to a fine start as Prabhsimran smashed two boundaries against Deepak Chahar while Priyansh Arya smoked him for a lofted drive for six over deep backward point and a four, bringing 21 runs in the first over.

Priyansh also collected a four against Jasprit Bumrah, but was cleaned up by Chahar for a nine-ball 15, with Allah Ghazanfar getting him with the help of an assist from Chahar. PBKS was 27/1 in 2.2 overs.

Cooper Connolly looked in good touch, scoring a four and a six against Hardik Pandya and a six against Ghazanfar, but Afghanistan spinner got him for a 12-ball 17. PBKS was 45/2 in 4.3 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer started off with a four on his first ball, and PBKS reached the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs. With four each by Iyer and a Prabhsimran, Bumrah's final over of powerplay leaked nine runs, taking them to 61/2 in six overs.

Prabhsimran continued to be the aggressor against pace, bringing up the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs. Halfway through, PBKS was 100/2 with Iyer (21*) and Prabhsimran (44*) unbeaten.

Shardul Thakur was taken to cleaners in his second over, smashed for two fours by Prabhsimran and a six over deep extra-cover by Iyer. Prabhsimran reached his second fifty of the tournament in 23 balls, with eight fours and a six. 18 runs came from Shardul's over.

Iyer kept the tempo going, collecting a couple of fours against Ghazanfar, showing his preference for spin, while Prabhsimran hit Bumrah for a four and six, bringing up the 100-run stand in 51 balls.

Bumrah's wicketless run stretched to a total of 146 runs, as Iyer scored two boundaries, reaching his third successive fifty in 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

In 16th over, Iyer smashed two sixes against Shardul, one over deep midwicket and one over long-off. But Shardul had the last laugh, getting his Mumbai teammate for 35-ball 66, with five fours and four sixes. PBKS was 184/3 in 15.3 overs.

PBKS ended their run-chase at 198/3 in 16.3 overs, with Prabhsimran (80* in 39 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Marcus Stoinis (10*) unbeaten. Ghazanfar (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.