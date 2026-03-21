IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana To Miss Initial Matches Of Tournament
Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a blow as pacer Matheesha Pathirana is all set to play the initial matches.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is likely to miss the initial matches of the IPL 2026. He will be available only from mid-April. The report mentions that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed the development.
Pathirana was ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to a calf strain and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Before being sidelined, he featured in three matches of the tournament and was taken off the field during the fixture against Australia.
"The latest update is that he is with the Sri Lankan cricket board for his rehab. Somewhere mid-April is when they feel he'll be match fit,” Nayar had said during KKR's pre-season press conference.
KKR has already suffered a blow as they will miss the services of Harshit Rana due to a knee injury. The all-rounder endured the injury during India’s warm-up match against South Africa before the T20 World Cup, and he missed the tournament subsequently.
Speaking on Rana’s replacement, coach Nayar said that they are evaluating the options from the last few days.
"Having said that, over the last few days, we have looked at a few bowlers. We're trying to evaluate, with the help of the leadership group, who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their ability. We haven't made the decision yet, but hopefully we will identify someone soon who can make a difference to this squad."
KKR have won the title thrice
KKR have won the title three times in the history of the competition. They won it in 2012 and 2014. But the momentum was broken, and the team had to wait for the next 10 years. They lifted the silverware in 2024 and won their third title.
The team will be aiming to add a fourth trophy to their trophy cabinet. KKR will start their campaign with the match against the Mumbai Indians on March 29.