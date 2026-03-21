ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana To Miss Initial Matches Of Tournament

Hyderabad: Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is likely to miss the initial matches of the IPL 2026. He will be available only from mid-April. The report mentions that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed the development.

Pathirana was ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to a calf strain and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Before being sidelined, he featured in three matches of the tournament and was taken off the field during the fixture against Australia.

"The latest update is that he is with the Sri Lankan cricket board for his rehab. Somewhere mid-April is when they feel he'll be match fit,” Nayar had said during KKR's pre-season press conference.

KKR has already suffered a blow as they will miss the services of Harshit Rana due to a knee injury. The all-rounder endured the injury during India’s warm-up match against South Africa before the T20 World Cup, and he missed the tournament subsequently.

Speaking on Rana’s replacement, coach Nayar said that they are evaluating the options from the last few days.