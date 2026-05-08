ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Marsh, Prince Shine As RCB Falls Nine Runs Short To LSG In A Thriller

Lucknow: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slipped to their second successive loss, as an excellent spell from Prince Yadav and a century from Mitchell Marsh helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat them by nine runs at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

With this win, LSG has secured its third victory of the season, with seven losses to go with it. They remain at the bottom of the table. RCB has slipped to third spot, losing their fourth game of the competition. Put to bat first, a century from Marsh (111 in 56 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes) powered LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs in a rain-truncated innings.

RCB was given 213 to chase by the DLS method and lost their openers within nine runs. However, a 95-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes) helped RCB fight back. Knocks from Tim David (40 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Krunal Pandya (28* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Romario Shepherd (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) kept RCB in the hunt, but the defending champions fell nine runs short.

In the run chase of 213 runs in 19 overs, RCB had a horror show. In the first over, Mohammed Shami got Jacob Bethell for just four in five balls, with Prince Yadav stationed in the deep taking a catch. In the next over, Prince rattled Virat Kohli's stumps for a two-ball duck. RCB was 9/2 in 1.2 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar had the onus on them to put on a partnership. At the end of the six-over powerplay, RCB was 45/2, with Patidar (14*) and Padikkal (22*) unbeaten. The seventh over by Digvesh Rathi saw Patidar take him down with a four and six, and RCB looted 15 runs, bringing up the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs.

The ninth over was a massive one for RCB, as Patidar smoked Digvesh for two sixes, while Padikkal collected a four, gathering 17 runs in the over. Mayank's tenth over saw Patidar unleashing two back-to-back sixes, bringing his half-century in 26 balls, with three fours and five sixes.

RCB reached the 100-run mark in 9.3 overs, gathering 18 off Mayank's over. The 11th over saw Prince bring a soaring RCB on backfoot, getting Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jitesh Sharma (1). The score stood at 106/4 in 10.5 overs.

Skipper Patidar also perished to Shahbaz Ahmed's spin, dismissed for 61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes. RCB was 112/5 in 11.3 overs. Tim David and Krunal Pandya continued to carry the chase forward with a few boundaries, but it was in Mayank's 15th over where runs bled. David smacked him for a four and then two back-to-back sixes, bringing down the equation to 63 in the final four overs.

It was Shahbaz ending an attacking 46-run stand, removing Tim for a 17-ball 40, with four boundaries and three sixes, with a catch by Digvesh in the circle. RCB was 158/6 in 15.3 overs, needing 55 in 21 balls. Romario Shepherd kept the pressure on with two successive fours, leaving RCB with 47 needed in the final three overs, a possible chase.

Shami's 18th over started with two runs in the first four balls, including two dots, but Krunal neutralised it with two back-to-back sixes, bringing the equation to 33 in 12 balls. Prince took the all-important penultimate over, conceding a four from Krunal and a six from Romario, bringing the equation down to 20 in the final over, keeping Romario on strike and the ball in the hands of Digvesh.