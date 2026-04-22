LSG vs RR Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups That Can Affect The Result
Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Rajasthan Royals in match no.32 in the Indian Premier League 2026 in Lucknow.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. RR are going strong in the tournament and will aim to jump to second in the points table with their fifth victory. LSG have suffered a disappointing season so far, winning only two out of six matches, and a victory will propel them to at least seventh position in the points table.
Aiden Markram has been the highest run-scorer for LSG, amassing 162 runs from six innings with an average of 27 and a strike rate of 160.39. Prince Yadav has shone with the ball for the team, taking 11 wickets from six matches.
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With two big points at stake, superstars from both sides are gearing up for a comeback and a return to winning ways! 🤜🤛#TATAIPL2026 👉 #LSGvRR | TUE, 22nd APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/NoM2QCqSug
For RR, both their openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavnashi, have been terrific, amassing 223 and 246 runs at a strike rate of 152.73 and 236.53, respectively. Ravi Bishnoi has been the star performer with the ball, taking 10 wickets from six innings so far in the competition. Thus, an explosive pair of openers and an elite spinner make them favourites going into the contest.
LSG vs RR prediction: Head-to-head record
RR are the dominant force in the matches played between these two teams. They have won four matches out of the six contests, while LSG have won only two games. The two teams met once last season, and LSG emerged triumphant by two runs in a close contest. Thus, the head-to-head record tilts the prediction in favour of RR.
LSG vs RR prediction: pitch report
Two matches have been played at the venue so far, and both of them were low-scoring encounters. There’s good bounce and carry on the surface, but the extreme heat has made the pitch drier. 173 has been the average 1st inning score at the venue from 26 T20s, which shows that a low-scoring encounter is anticipated to be played.
Pacers might get some seam movement early in the innings, and so either Jofra Archer or Prince Yadav, whoever bowls more effectively, is likely to give their team an advantage.
LSG vs RR prediction: key matchups
LSG bowlers have the best economy rate (8.77) and the highest dot-ball percentage (41.8) so far in the tournament, and they have the ability to dismiss both the openers early. If they manage to do that, the game might turn in favour of LSG as RR’s middle order isn’t tested in the tournament yet.
Ravi Bishnoi can be a decisive factor for RR as he has dismissed Pant twice, and the LSG batter has managed to hit him only with a strike rate of 113. Plus, the leg-spinner is in terrific form in the tournament and with an out-of-form LSG batting unit in front of him he can wreak havoc today.