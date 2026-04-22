ETV Bharat / sports

LSG vs RR Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups That Can Affect The Result

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. RR are going strong in the tournament and will aim to jump to second in the points table with their fifth victory. LSG have suffered a disappointing season so far, winning only two out of six matches, and a victory will propel them to at least seventh position in the points table.

Aiden Markram has been the highest run-scorer for LSG, amassing 162 runs from six innings with an average of 27 and a strike rate of 160.39. Prince Yadav has shone with the ball for the team, taking 11 wickets from six matches.

For RR, both their openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavnashi, have been terrific, amassing 223 and 246 runs at a strike rate of 152.73 and 236.53, respectively. Ravi Bishnoi has been the star performer with the ball, taking 10 wickets from six innings so far in the competition. Thus, an explosive pair of openers and an elite spinner make them favourites going into the contest.

LSG vs RR prediction: Head-to-head record

RR are the dominant force in the matches played between these two teams. They have won four matches out of the six contests, while LSG have won only two games. The two teams met once last season, and LSG emerged triumphant by two runs in a close contest. Thus, the head-to-head record tilts the prediction in favour of RR.