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LSG vs KKR: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Becomes Fourth Player To Be Dismissed For Obstructing The Field In IPL History

Raghuvanshi looked in a good touch before he was being dismissed in via a call that didn't go down well with the KKR camp. The young batter expressed his anger by slamming his bat on the ground while walking back to the pavillion.

Hyderabad: Decision making and controversy go hand-in-hand in the cricket as some of the umpiring decisions are questioned upon by many, especially when its a close call. One such moment occured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on the Sunday as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out in an unusual manner. KKR were left frustrated after the controversial deicision and head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen arguing with the fourth umpire.

The KKR batter was given out for obstructing the field during the clash against LSG in Lucknow. He became only the fourth batter to be dismissed in this manner in the IPL history. The incident occured on the last ball of the fifth over from Prince Yadav.

Raghuvanshi, who was playing on nine from seven balls, nudged the delivery towards mid-on. He immediately set off for the run but Cameron Green who was at the other end sent him back. Whil returning back to his crease, the 21-year-old took a sharp turn to go back.

Raghuvnashi ran in the trajectory of the ball and throw hit his boot as he put a dive to return to the crease. The LSG fielders then appealed for a run-out and the decision was referred upstairs. The third umpire then deemed it that he ad obstructed the field and given him out.

Who are the other batters to be out for obstructing the field in IPL?

Only three batters have been dismissed in this manner so far. Yusuf Pathan (2013), Amit Mishra (2019) and Ravindra Jadeja (2024) have been out this way and Yousuf was the first IPL batter to be out for obstructing the field. His dismissal occured while playing for KKR against Pune Warriors India.