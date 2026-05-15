LSG vs CSK Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Might Impact The Result
Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in the match no. 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings will aim to cement their position in the race to the playoffs when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. CSK are currently at the fifth position in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches, while LSG are already out of the race to the playoffs.
Sanju Samson has been phenomenal with the bat for CSK. The Chennai skipper has amassed 430 runs from 11 innings with an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 169.29. Anshul Kamboj has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 19 wickets from 11 innings with an economy of 9.20.
Brothers in arms? #MI 🤝 #CSK— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 15, 2026
Mumbai’s thrilling last-over win against Punjab Kings has boosted Chennai’s chances in the Race to Playoffs! 💙💛#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #LSGvCSK | FRI, MAY 15, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/uCrqZHfdBn
Mitchell Marsh has been the only batter for LSG who has produced a decent outing. He has scored 377 runs from 11 innings. Prince Yadav has picked 16 wickets so far in the tournament with an economy of 8.17. The match will hold no significance for LSG as they are already out of the race for the playoffs, but the team can try to alter their team combination, keeping the next season in mind.
Head to head
Out of the seven matches played between these two teams, three were won by LSG while three were won by CSK. One match ended in a no result. In the match played between these two last season, CSK emerged triumphant by five wickets.
It doesn't get any bigger than this for #CSK 👀💛— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 15, 2026
A playoff push. A winning streak on the line. And #LSG standing in their way at Ekana ⚔️🔥
Will #CSK continue their charge, or will #LSG halt the momentum tonight? 🏏#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #LSGvCSK | FRI, MAY 15, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/bDmJCXUhOx
Pitch report
The match will be played on pitch no. 4, which has hosted two low-scoring matches in the IPL 2026. LSG have struggled on this particular track as they were bundled out on 141 and 119 in those matcheṣ. Fast bowlers have taken 23 of 30 wickets in these games. Also speaking about the economy, pacers have conceded runs at 9.51 per over while spinners have leaked runs at 9.35 per over.
Key matchups
Noor Ahmad has dismissed Nicholas Pooran on four occasions while conceding just 27 runs from 39 balls. The left-handed batter has struggled against the Afghan spinner, and he can dismiss him once again.
Shahbaz Ahmed has dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad thrice while conceding only 28 runs from 23 deliveries. So, LSG might introduce the left-arm spinner in the power play.