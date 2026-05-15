ETV Bharat / sports

LSG vs CSK Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Might Impact The Result

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings will aim to cement their position in the race to the playoffs when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. CSK are currently at the fifth position in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches, while LSG are already out of the race to the playoffs.

Sanju Samson has been phenomenal with the bat for CSK. The Chennai skipper has amassed 430 runs from 11 innings with an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 169.29. Anshul Kamboj has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 19 wickets from 11 innings with an economy of 9.20.

Mitchell Marsh has been the only batter for LSG who has produced a decent outing. He has scored 377 runs from 11 innings. Prince Yadav has picked 16 wickets so far in the tournament with an economy of 8.17. The match will hold no significance for LSG as they are already out of the race for the playoffs, but the team can try to alter their team combination, keeping the next season in mind.

Head to head