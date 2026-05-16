ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh's 90 Powers LSG To Seven-Wicket Win Over CSK

Marsh smashed nine fours and seven sixes at a staggering strike rate of 236.84. However, an unfortunate run-out denied him a magnificent century, cutting short his innings just ten runs shy of the milestone.

At Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium, CSK posted a total of 187/5, a score significantly bolstered by Kartik Sharma's career-best T20 knock of 71 runs and Shivam Dube's unbeaten 32. However, Marsh and Josh Inglis seized control of the match right from the start with a commanding 135-run opening partnership.

Hyderabad: Powered by Mitchell Marsh's blistering 90 runs off 38 balls and Nicholas Pooran's four consecutive sixes in the final stages, the Lucknow Super Giants handed the Chennai Super Kings a crushing seven-wicket defeat on Friday.

Following the quick dismissals of Marsh, Inglis, and Abdul Samad, Pooran unleashed a barrage of powerful shots to blast 32 runs off just 17 balls. Striking one four and four sixes, he steered LSG to victory with 20 balls to spare—a result that also dealt a severe blow to CSK's hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Marsh reached his half-century in a mere 21 balls, while Inglis provided excellent support with a knock of 36 runs off 32 balls before eventually falling to Mukesh. On the very next delivery, Marsh also met with an unfortunate dismissal; a straight drive from Pooran was deflected ever so slightly by Mukesh—standing at the non-striker's end—sending the ball crashing into the stumps and resulting in Marsh being run out on 90.

For Kamboj, this proved to be a nightmare as he conceded 63 runs in just 2.4 overs. Earlier, after losing the toss, Chennai batted first and posted a total of 187 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. For Lucknow, Akash Maharaj Singh was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier in the match, CSK were reduced to 52/3 at one point, but Kartik Sharma played a knock of 71 runs from 42 deliveries to help the team not only stage a recovery but march towards a decent target. His innings, laced with six boundaries and five sixes, helped the team to post 187/5 from the allotted quota of 20 overs. Akash Maharaj Singh picked three wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shahbaz Ahmed picked one wicket each.