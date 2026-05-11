ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Krunal’s 73, Bhuvneshwar’s Ice-Cool Finish Help RCB Knock MI Out In Raipur Thriller

Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru held their nerve in a pulsating last-ball thriller to knock Mumbai Indians out of the tournament with a dramatic two-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 167 on a surface that had troubled batters all evening, RCB rode on Krunal Pandya’s fighting 73 and an astonishing late cameo from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to seal the contest on the final delivery. The chase began chaotically.

Deepak Chahar struck a massive early blow by dismissing Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the very first over, while Devdutt Padikkal also fell cheaply as Mumbai reduced RCB to 24/2. Corbin Bosch then joined the party by removing captain Rajat Patidar, leaving RCB wobbling at 47/3 at the end of the powerplay.

At that stage, Mumbai appeared firmly in control. Jasprit Bumrah was probing relentlessly, Bosch was extracting awkward bounce, and the sluggish surface made strokeplay difficult. Jacob Bethell attempted to stabilise the innings with a patient 27, but it was Krunal Pandya who transformed the chase.

Krunal initially absorbed pressure before gradually taking control against the spinners. He used the angles smartly, swept aggressively against Will Jacks and AM Ghazanfar, and repeatedly targeted the straight boundary. His clean six over wide long-on off Ghazanfar brought up a crucial fifty-run stand with Bethell and shifted the momentum back toward RCB.

Even as wickets continued to tumble around him, Krunal kept the chase alive. He battled visible cramps during the closing stages, repeatedly dropping to the turf between deliveries, yet continued to attack. His calculated assault against Bosch and Ghazanfar ensured RCB remained within touching distance of the target.

Mumbai, however, kept responding. Bosch produced a sensational spell (4-26), including a wicket maiden that removed Bethell before later dismissing Jitesh Sharma and Tim David off successive deliveries. Bumrah’s penultimate over was equally exceptional, conceding just three runs and leaving RCB needing 15 off the final six balls.