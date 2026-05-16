ETV Bharat / sports

KKR vs GT Match Preview: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) in Kolkata in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This match is crucial for both teams. If Gujarat wins this match, they will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, and KKR need to win at least to survive in the race to the playoffs.

KKR's journey in the tournament has been a mixed bag of results. They started without a single win in their first six matches. However, the three-time champions then turned the tables, winning four consecutive matches. Their winning streak was finally halted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last match.

After the defeat, KKR currently sits eighth in the points table, with 9 points from 11 matches. Qualifying for the playoffs is a tough task for KKR from here on as not only do they need to win all the remaining matches, but results of other fixtures should also go their way. Ajinkya Rahane's team needs to win their remaining two matches to reach 15 points, after which their future will be decided by net run rate and the performance of other teams.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are on a winning streak. Winning five matches in a row, GT are currently second in the points table with 16 points from 12 matches. A victory will make them the first team in the tournament to qualify for the playoffs.

Head to head