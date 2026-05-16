KKR vs GT Match Preview: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups
Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against the Gujarat Titans in the match no. 60 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) in Kolkata in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This match is crucial for both teams. If Gujarat wins this match, they will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, and KKR need to win at least to survive in the race to the playoffs.
KKR's journey in the tournament has been a mixed bag of results. They started without a single win in their first six matches. However, the three-time champions then turned the tables, winning four consecutive matches. Their winning streak was finally halted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last match.
The stakes are higher than ever! 🥶— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 16, 2026
A win sends #GT through to the playoffs, while #KKR, with just a 2% chance, fight to keep their playoff hopes alive! ⚔️#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #KKRvGT | SAT, MAY 16, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/6LdCTd2nRQ
After the defeat, KKR currently sits eighth in the points table, with 9 points from 11 matches. Qualifying for the playoffs is a tough task for KKR from here on as not only do they need to win all the remaining matches, but results of other fixtures should also go their way. Ajinkya Rahane's team needs to win their remaining two matches to reach 15 points, after which their future will be decided by net run rate and the performance of other teams.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are on a winning streak. Winning five matches in a row, GT are currently second in the points table with 16 points from 12 matches. A victory will make them the first team in the tournament to qualify for the playoffs.
Head to head
In the total of six matches played between the two sides, GT have won four while KKR have won just one match. One match was abandoned due to rain. Notably, KKR’s last win against GT came in 2023, and since then, GT have been on a winning streak.
A record-breaking season already! 👏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 16, 2026
Fueled by the incredible passion & love of the fans, the #TATAIPL journey keeps reaching new heights... 😍#IPL2026 #IndianPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/mnTd2CGKNP
Pitch report
From 104 T20 matches played at the venue, 169 has been the average 1st innings score at the surface. The chasing team won 60 of the matches while the team batting first won 44 matches. On 32 occasions, teams have posted a total between 170 and 189.
The surface is likely to host a run fest when the two teams meet, as the pitch is likely to be flat for the contest.
Key matchups
Ajinkya Rahane has struggled against Mohammed Siraj in T20 cricket. He has managed to score just 28 runs from 38 deliveries while being dismissed twice. So, Siraj might dismiss Rahane in the first six overs.
Varun Chakravarthy can make for a tough contest with Jos Buttler. In the T20s, he has managed to score just 88 off 61 balls while being dismissed seven times.