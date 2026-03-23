ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: KKR Sign Replacement For Akash Deep; Adds Saurabh Dubey To The Squad

Hyderabad: Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) have signed Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Akash Deep, who is ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The development becomes significant as resources for the KKR diminish ahead of the upcoming season.

Harshit Rana is also unavailable for the season, and with uncertainty surrounding the presence of overseas pacers in the tournament, the team is compelled to look to the domestic pool. Thus, the franchise has ensured Dubey’s arrival in the team.

Who is Saurabh Dubey?

The team is yet to make an official announcement, but the report suggests that he has already started training with the Knight Riders Camp in Kolkata. The Vidarbha pacer was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad previously in the IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 20 Lakhs.