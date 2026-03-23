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IPL 2026: KKR Sign Replacement For Akash Deep; Adds Saurabh Dubey To The Squad

KKR have added left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey to the squad, replacing Akash Deep, as he is set to miss the IPL due to an injury.

KKR Sign Replacement For Akash Deep
IPL 2026 is set to start from March 28 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 23, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) have signed Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Akash Deep, who is ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The development becomes significant as resources for the KKR diminish ahead of the upcoming season.

Harshit Rana is also unavailable for the season, and with uncertainty surrounding the presence of overseas pacers in the tournament, the team is compelled to look to the domestic pool. Thus, the franchise has ensured Dubey’s arrival in the team.

Who is Saurabh Dubey?

The team is yet to make an official announcement, but the report suggests that he has already started training with the Knight Riders Camp in Kolkata. The Vidarbha pacer was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad previously in the IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 20 Lakhs.

He has played eight List A matches and three T20s and has taken 16 wickets in the List A games. His last appearance in the domestic circuit came in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after taking part in four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in 2020-21.

He entered the IPL 2026 mini auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh but found no bidders. The left-arm seamer was also part of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He was impressive, taking four wickets against Nepal in the opening match and played a key role in the team’s seven-wicket win and was named Player of the Match. He signed off the tournament with seven wickets from three matches.

Left-arm seamers are valuable assets in the shortest format of the game as they exploit various angles.

KKR will start their IPL campaign on March 29 with the match against the Mumbai Indians, and with unexpected injuries hampering the squad composition, Dubey might get a chance to get a chance in the playing XI of the franchise.

TAGGED:

KKR SIGN SAURABH DUBEY
SAURABH DUBEY REPLACE AKASH DEEP
IPL UPDATES
KKR UPDATES
IPL 2026

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