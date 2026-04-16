ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Kohli, Patidar Shine As RCB Outclass LSG In Bengaluru To Top Points Table

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's fluent knock, complemented by handy cameos from Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in Bengaluru, propelling them to the top of the points table with a dominant performance.

Lucknow Super Giants did mount a brief fightback, but Digvesh Rathi's expensive spell proved costly, as he conceded 51 runs from his four overs, ultimately tilting the contest in the opposition's favour.

Chasing 147, Phil Salt and Kohli opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Defending a modest total, Lucknow Super Giants struck early as speedster Prince Yadav cleaned up Salt for just 7 in the second over, bringing Devdutt Padikkal to the crease.

Kohli, featuring as an Impact Player, responded aggressively by taking on veteran seamer Mohammed Shami in the third over, striking three boundaries. He maintained the momentum by plundering 17 runs off the following over from Prince Yadav.

The partnership between Kohli and Padikkal then gathered pace, powering RCB to 60/1 at the end of the powerplay. Avesh Khan, in the eighth over, finally broke the partnership for the second wicket, removing Padikkal for 10, bringing RCB skipper Rajat Patidar to the crease.

Patidar wasted no time in shifting gears, taking on Shami in the very next over and smashing him for two towering sixes, taking RCB 86-2 after 10 overs.

Khan, in the following over, removed Kohli for 49. This marks the first time Kohli has been dismissed for 49 in IPL.

Jitesh Sharma joined skipper Rajat Patidar at the crease and made an immediate impact, hammering Digvesh Rathi for 22 runs in the 12th over. However, Prince Yadav struck back in the very next over, lifting his side's hopes by dismissing both Patidar and Sharma despite being hit for a six off the first ball of the 13th.

RCB's pinch hitters, Tim David and Romario Shepherd, sealed the deal for their side as they finished the match with 29 balls remaining. Earlier in the match, Rasikh Salam Dar led a clinical bowling performance as LSG were bundled out for a modest 146 against the defending champions, RCB.

Rasikh produced a standout spell to trigger key breakthroughs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood provided crucial support as LSG never fully recovered from setbacks and regular loss of wickets through the middle overs.

After being asked to bat first, LSG made a steady start, reaching 22/0 in the first three overs before losing their opening wicket in the fourth over. On the final delivery of the over, Rasikh Salam Dar struck to remove Aiden Markram, who scored 12 off 8 balls, including a six.