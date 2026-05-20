KKR vs MI Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups
Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against the Mumbai Indians in match no.65 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: With only a few matches to go in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. MI are already eliminated from the race to the playoffs, while KKR are still in contention for the playoffs. They have 11 points from 12 matches in the competition so far.
With only one playoff spot vacant, five teams are still fighting for it. KKR will have to win today to stay alive in the race to the playoffs, and it is a do-or-die contest for the team.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the leading run-getter for the team, scoring 422 runs from 12 innings with an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.52. Kartik Tyagi has taken 16 wickets from 12 matches with an economy of 9.44.
Playoff Survival 🆚 Playing for Pride! 🔥#KKR face a crucial test to solidify their spot in the top 4, while #MI look to play spoilsport ⚔️#TATAIPL 2026 Race to Playoffs 👉 #KKRvMI | WED, 20th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/N8bmG2PAds— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2026
Ryan Rickelton has amassed 430 runs from 10 matches with an average of 47.77 and a strike rate of 190.26. Allah Ghazanfar has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 13 wickets from nine innings with an economy of 10.02.
Head to head
Both of the teams have played 36 matches so far, with MI having an edge in the matchup. MI has emerged triumphant on 25 occasions, while KKR have won 11 matches. In the clash played between these two teams, MI won by six wickets.
Winless in their first 6️⃣ matches, #KKR still have a realistic chance of making the playoffs! 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2026
KKR fans, do you BELIEVE?#TATAIPL 2026 Race to Playoffs 👉 #KKRvMI | WED, 20th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/3G3KtRXYny
Pitch report
The pitch is likely to be the same surface used in the RR vs KKR match, where a dry surface helped the spinners. Also, it's very hot and humid in Kolkata, and the temperature is set to be around 32 degrees.
In the 105 domestic T20 matches played at the venue, 170 has been the average 1st innings score. 45 matches were won by the teams batting first, while 60 matches were won by the chasing side.
Key matchups
Rohit Sharma has faced 145 deliveries from Sunil Narine, managing to score only 149 runs and has been dismissed nine dismissals. He usually struggles against Narine, and the Caribbean spinner might take his wicket once again.