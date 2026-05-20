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KKR vs MI Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: With only a few matches to go in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. MI are already eliminated from the race to the playoffs, while KKR are still in contention for the playoffs. They have 11 points from 12 matches in the competition so far.

With only one playoff spot vacant, five teams are still fighting for it. KKR will have to win today to stay alive in the race to the playoffs, and it is a do-or-die contest for the team.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the leading run-getter for the team, scoring 422 runs from 12 innings with an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.52. Kartik Tyagi has taken 16 wickets from 12 matches with an economy of 9.44.

Ryan Rickelton has amassed 430 runs from 10 matches with an average of 47.77 and a strike rate of 190.26. Allah Ghazanfar has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 13 wickets from nine innings with an economy of 10.02.

Head to head