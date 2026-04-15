IPL 2026: KKR Still In Search Of First Win As CSK Thrash Them By 32 Runs
Sanju Samson shone with the bat, scoring 48 runs, while Noor Ahmad picked three wickets with the ball.
By ANI
Published : April 15, 2026 at 12:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders' wait for the first win of the season continued as they lost against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium by 32 runs. Sanju Samson shone with the bat, scoring 48 runs, while Noor Ahmad picked three wickets with the ball.
In search of their first win of the IPL 2026, KKR came up with an unusual move to open the innings with Sunil Narine. However, the move didn't bring much benefit for KKR as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never looked in control of the chase. A total of five batters got the start, but none of them was able to convert it into a match-winning knock. Ramandeep Singh was the highest scorer with a knock of 35 runs from 23 deliveries. KKR were restricted to 160/7 while chasing 193, and the team lost the match by 32 runs.
Sunil Narine (24), Ajinkya Rahane (28), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27) and Rovnan Powell (25 Not Out) also scored in double digits. Sanju Samson started from where he left off in the last match and continues his good nick. The CSK opener was the leading run-scorer for the team with a knock of 48 runs from 32 deliveries, laced with three sixes.
Dewald Brevis also played a crucial knock in the innings, scoring 41 runs while forming a crucial partnership with Sarfaraz Khan of 51 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo from the partnership helped the team post 192/5. Kartik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.