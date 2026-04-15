ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: KKR Still In Search Of First Win As CSK Thrash Them By 32 Runs

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders' wait for the first win of the season continued as they lost against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium by 32 runs. Sanju Samson shone with the bat, scoring 48 runs, while Noor Ahmad picked three wickets with the ball.

In search of their first win of the IPL 2026, KKR came up with an unusual move to open the innings with Sunil Narine. However, the move didn't bring much benefit for KKR as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never looked in control of the chase. A total of five batters got the start, but none of them was able to convert it into a match-winning knock. Ramandeep Singh was the highest scorer with a knock of 35 runs from 23 deliveries. KKR were restricted to 160/7 while chasing 193, and the team lost the match by 32 runs.