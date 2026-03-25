ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Why KKR Retired Jersey No.12 Ahead Of Upcoming Season?

Hyderabad: In a highly enthusiastic preseason event in Kolkata - Knights Unplugged, the franchise came with an announcement to honour their former player. Kolkata Knight Riders retired Jersey number 12 in the ceremony.

Why did KKR retire the jersey?

The franchise retired the jersey number. 12 in honour of the West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. KKR CEO Venky Mysore stepped onto the stage during the event to announce the decision of the team.

"In your honour, we would like to retire this number for KKR," he announced, meaning that no player would wear the jersey number 12 again.

Before the last IPL auction, there were speculations that Russell would headline the bidding process. However, he took matters into his own hands before the ceremony, releasing a video from his social media handle to announce that he is retiring from the tournament. He also wrote that if he weren't playing for KKR, he wouldn't be playing in the IPL in the social media post.