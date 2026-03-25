IPL 2026: Why KKR Retired Jersey No.12 Ahead Of Upcoming Season?
Kolkata Knight Riders retired the No.12 on Tuesday ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a highly enthusiastic preseason event in Kolkata - Knights Unplugged, the franchise came with an announcement to honour their former player. Kolkata Knight Riders retired Jersey number 12 in the ceremony.
Why did KKR retire the jersey?
The franchise retired the jersey number. 12 in honour of the West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. KKR CEO Venky Mysore stepped onto the stage during the event to announce the decision of the team.
"In your honour, we would like to retire this number for KKR," he announced, meaning that no player would wear the jersey number 12 again.
ICYMI: Jersey no. 12 forever belongs to DRE RUSS 💜 pic.twitter.com/D1cFfhuYvI— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 24, 2026
Before the last IPL auction, there were speculations that Russell would headline the bidding process. However, he took matters into his own hands before the ceremony, releasing a video from his social media handle to announce that he is retiring from the tournament. He also wrote that if he weren't playing for KKR, he wouldn't be playing in the IPL in the social media post.
However, Russell has still been playing his trade in the other T20 leagues like ILT20 and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Russell gets emotional after watching his journey video
A montage of Russell’s decade-long journey was shown in the event. He amassed 2,651 runs at a staggering strike rate of 174.18 while taking 123 wickets. He played a key role for the team during their 2014 and 2024 title runs.
"I got a bit emotional watching that video," Russell admitted to the cheering crowd.
The jersey retires, this bond doesn’t 💜 pic.twitter.com/oP9W1otDq8— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 24, 2026
"It's been over a decade of amazing achievements, having been part of two title-winning teams. To see what it meant to everyone... that's a different enjoyment. World Cups feel special. When you win the IPL, it's something different. The last one we won, I got teary-eyed."
In the IPL 2026, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team while Rinku Singh will be his deputy. The franchise will commence their campaign against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29.