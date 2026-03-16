ETV Bharat / sports

Karnataka Government Gives Final Nod To Host RCB’s IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium have received final approval. The Karnataka government has given the green signal to hold the matches at the venue. The decision was taken today in a crucial meeting chaired by the Home Minister and attended by representatives of the Expert Committee, Karnataka State Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bangalore and DNA (Event management company).

A report was presented in the meeting on the preparedness and safety measures of the stadium based on the report of the expert committee. After thoroughly examining this report, the Home Minister officially approved the holding of the upcoming IPL matches.

KSCA thanks prominent dignitaries

The Karnataka State Cricket Association expressed their special gratitude to Dr G. Parameshwar for his leadership and guidance, G. M. Maheshwar Rao, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, the member secretaries of the expert committee and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for taking this matter before the state cabinet and giving in-principle approval.

"The KSCA team, led by Venkatesh Prasad, has been continuously working with various government departments and statutory authorities. We have worked hard to bring the excitement of cricket back to Bengaluru by following all the recommendations of the expert committee. We will extend full cooperation to the RCB team to organise the IPL matches most safely and professionally. This will be a memorable experience for cricket fans,” KSCA official spokesperson Vinay Mrutyunjaya told ETV Bharat.

Earlier, the state government had also given permission to host the match at the venue. But this time, the announcement is made in front of all the involved parties.

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