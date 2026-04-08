ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Firepower Helps RR Beat Mumbai Indians By 27 Runs In Rain-Hit Match

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between wickets during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Riding on explosive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, taking the Riyan Parag-led side to the top of the points table.

In a match reduced to 11 overs per side after rain delayed the start by around two hours, Rajasthan made full use of the conditions, posting a daunting 150/3. Jaiswal led the charge with a 32-ball 77 laced with 10 fours and four sixes, while 15-year-old Sooryavanshi provided explosive support with a 14-ball 39. The duo added 80 runs for the opening wicket in a blistering start that set the tone for the innings.

After this, the RR bowlers took over as they reduced Mumbai Indians for 46/5 in the fifth over, sending back Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for single digit scores. MI failed to recover from the top-order collapse and slumped to their second successive defeat, managing just 123 in the 11 overs.

Chasing a massive target of 151, the Mumbai Indians' chase never really took off. Their top order crumbled. Ryan Rickelton (8), Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (6) fell cheaply, leaving MI reeling at 23 for 3 inside the first three overs. Tilak Varma (14) and skipper Hardik Pandya (9) attempted to rebuild with a few boundaries, but Rajasthan's bowlers maintained tight lines and struck at regular intervals to control the match.

There was a brief lapse in the field, with a couple of misfields and dropped chances, which Sherfane Rutherford capitalised to make a brisk 25 off eight balls.

However, Rajasthan quickly regained control, with Sandeep Sharma lunging forward to complete a stunning low catch to get rid of Rutherford.