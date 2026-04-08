IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Firepower Helps RR Beat Mumbai Indians By 27 Runs In Rain-Hit Match
Jaiswal brought up a scintillating half-century off just 23 balls and ended the innings with a boundary to take the Royals to the 150-run mark.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Riding on explosive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, taking the Riyan Parag-led side to the top of the points table.
In a match reduced to 11 overs per side after rain delayed the start by around two hours, Rajasthan made full use of the conditions, posting a daunting 150/3. Jaiswal led the charge with a 32-ball 77 laced with 10 fours and four sixes, while 15-year-old Sooryavanshi provided explosive support with a 14-ball 39. The duo added 80 runs for the opening wicket in a blistering start that set the tone for the innings.
YBJ vs Mumbai is just a different story 🔝💗 pic.twitter.com/yMFFmnYQNW— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2026
After this, the RR bowlers took over as they reduced Mumbai Indians for 46/5 in the fifth over, sending back Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for single digit scores. MI failed to recover from the top-order collapse and slumped to their second successive defeat, managing just 123 in the 11 overs.
Chasing a massive target of 151, the Mumbai Indians' chase never really took off. Their top order crumbled. Ryan Rickelton (8), Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (6) fell cheaply, leaving MI reeling at 23 for 3 inside the first three overs. Tilak Varma (14) and skipper Hardik Pandya (9) attempted to rebuild with a few boundaries, but Rajasthan's bowlers maintained tight lines and struck at regular intervals to control the match.
There was a brief lapse in the field, with a couple of misfields and dropped chances, which Sherfane Rutherford capitalised to make a brisk 25 off eight balls.
However, Rajasthan quickly regained control, with Sandeep Sharma lunging forward to complete a stunning low catch to get rid of Rutherford.
Late night blockbuster served right 🫡💗 pic.twitter.com/LqBW39DqeH— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2026
In the first innings, after the contest was reduced to 11 overs a side, Jaiswal came out with clear intent, dismantling Deepak Chahar in the very first over to collect 22 runs with a series of audacious strokes, which included a crisp four through midwicket, a towering six, and three more boundaries. Sooryavanshi matched his senior partner stroke for stroke, showing remarkable composure as he took on Jasprit Bumrah (0/32 in 3 overs), dispatching him for a six before following it up with another towering hit over deep square leg.
Jaiswal welcomed Trent Boult (0/22 in 1) by dispatching him for three sixes, as the duo made full use of the powerplay, racing to 59 in just 3.2 overs in a start that resembled a highlight reel.
While Hardik Pandya (0/17 in 2) managed to slip in a tidy four-run over, the Royals' openers continued to punish anything loose from the MI pacers.
Shardul Thakur bore the brunt next, conceding two sixes and a four to the rampaging Sooryavanshi before having the last laugh, with Tilak Varma pulling off a sharp catch at deep extra cover to end the youngster's explosive cameo.
Mumbai Indians clawed back briefly through Allah Ghazanfar (2/21), who trapped Dhruv Jurel (2) leg-before and later had Riyan Parag (20) caught at long-on.
But Jaiswal remained unfazed, continuing to dominate the bowling effortlessly. He brought up a scintillating half-century off just 23 balls with a stylish cut through point. He ended the innings with another hit to the boundary to take the Royals to the 150-run mark.
Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 150/3 in 11 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77 not out, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 39; Am Ghazandar 2-21) beat Mumbai Indians 123/9 in 11 overs (Naman Dhir 25, Sherfane Rutherford 25; Nandre Burger 2-21, Sandeep Sharma 2-26, Ravi Bishnoi 2-25) by 27 runs. (With Agency Inputs)