ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Jadeja’s Late-Hitting, Archer's 3-20 Help RR Defend 159, Beat Listless LSG By 40 Runs

Lucknow: Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 43 off 29 balls, along with a terrific haul of 3-20 by Jofra Archer, helped Rajasthan Royals successfully defend a modest total to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

In a low-scoring encounter, Jadeja top-scored to take RR to a respectable 159/6 in their 20 overs. His unbeaten 49-run stand with impact player Shubham Dubey, who made 19 not out off 11 balls, gave RR bowlers a fighting chance in the match, after LSG’s pace trio Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav took two scalps each.

Defending 159, the lowest score defended in this season, RR’s bowlers were right on the money from the word go, and backed by some superb fielding, they consigned LSG to their fourth consecutive loss of the competition.

Archer found support in Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma, who picked two scalps each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi had one wicket each as LSG were bowled out for just 119 in 18 overs, as RR have now moved to second place in the points table.

Opting to bowl first, LSG didn’t have the best of starts as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit six boundaries between themselves in the first three overs. But RR’s explosive start was derailed in the third over when Shami struck twice in two balls.

He bowled a sharp bouncer to remove Jaiswal, who tried to hook, and an airborne Rishabh Pant leapt to grab the catch with an outstretched right hand. One brought two for Shami as he got one to nip away and take Dhruv Jurel’s outside edge, as Pant dived to his right to dismiss him for a duck.

The pressure intensified as Mohsin nailed his lengths and became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl a maiden over to teenage sensation Sooryavanshi, as he eventually forced him into mistiming a loft to cover, while having Shimron Hetmyer to give a leading edge to mid-off.