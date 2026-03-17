ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: India’s T20 World Cup Hero To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In Upcoming Edition

Hyderabad: With the uncertainty around the availability of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the franchise has reportedly identified India’s T20 World Cup hero Ishan Kishan as the skipper of the team.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the franchise management has discussed the matters internally and have concluded Ishan Kishan as the most suitable player to take the leadership role in the team.

The Australian pacer has been away from the action since the Ashes played last year, where he played only one match. He also missed the T20 World Cup for the national side. Thus, he has been on the sidelines for the past eight months due to the lumbar stress back injury.