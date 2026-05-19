ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan, Klaasen Shine As SRH Beat CSK To Seal Playoff Berth

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring "Southern Derby" clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, chasing down 181 with six balls to spare.

SRH overcame early setbacks with key contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, before Smaran Ravichandran's late boundary sealed the win. The victory also confirmed SRH's qualification for the playoffs alongside Gujarat Titans, as Hyderabad successfully restricted CSK to 180/7 and then executed a composed chase under pressure.

Earlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma made a steady start, taking the team to 15 without loss in the first two overs. However, in the third over, the Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Travis Head for six runs. Ishan Kishan then joined Abhishek Sharma as the duo kept the scoring going, with SRH reaching 45/1 at the end of the powerplay.

During the fourth delivery of the eighth over, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein sent back Abhishek for a battling 26 off 21 balls, leaving visitors at 57/2. After the end of the 10th over, Hyderabad reached 75/2.

Heinrich Klaasen and Kishan then lifted the scoring rate with a series of well-timed boundaries, guiding SRH to 126/2 after 14 overs as they required just 55 runs from 36 balls.

On the third ball of Noor Ahmad's 15th over, Sanju Samson produced sharp glovework to stump the dangerous Klaasen, who fell for a 26-ball 47. Following the dismissal, Samson and Klaasen were also involved in a brief verbal exchange. On the third ball of the 16th over, Ishan Kishan brought up his half-century off 37 deliveries, guiding Hyderabad to 143/3 as they needed 38 runs from 24 balls.

Mukesh Choudhary then removed Nitish Reddy for 11 runs during the first ball of the 18th over, which left SRH to 153/4. During the third ball of the 19th over, Anshul Kamboj got the prized wicket of Kishan. The left-handed batter departed after playing a fantastic knock of 47-ball 70. By the time Kishan dismissed, SRH needed six runs in nine balls.

On the final ball of Anshul Kamboj's over, Smaran Ravichandran struck a boundary as Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a five-wicket win in the "Southern Derby" with six balls to spare. With the victory, SRH, along with the Gujarat Titans, secured qualification for the playoffs in the ongoing season.

Earlier, a superb bowling display from Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, along with decent spells from Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga, restricted the Super Kings to 180/7. Cummins led the bowling effort with three wickets, while young Sakib Hussain claimed two scalps. Eshan Malinga also made a valuable contribution with a wicket of his own.