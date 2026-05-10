ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Gill, Rashid star as GT crush RR by 77 runs

Jaipur: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned to his magical best with a four-wicket haul after his skipper Shubman Gill struck a sublime 84 as Gujarat Titans outclassed Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs to move a step closer to the IPL playoffs, here on Saturday.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan (55) stitched a commanding 118-run opening stand as Gujarat Titans piled up their season-best 229 for 4 after Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl on a batting-friendly deck.

In reply, Rajasthan began in explosive fashion through teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 36 off just 16 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes, while Dhruv Jurel kept up the momentum with a rapid 24 off 10 deliveries (1x4, 3x6).

At 62/2 in five overs, Rajasthan looked firmly in the chase before Gujarat’s bowlers turned the game around to bowl the home side out for 152 in 16.3 overs.

The victory was Gujarat Titans’ fourth on the trot as they joined table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 points and tightened their grip on a playoff spot.

The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (2/33 from 3 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (1/55) struck early blows in the powerplay before Rashid took complete control through the middle overs with a match-winning spell of 4/33.

Bowling between the eighth and 14th overs, Rashid exploited the slight turn on offer brilliantly and broke the backbone of Rajasthan’s chase.

He removed Jurel and Donovan Ferreira in the space of three balls. He first knocked back Jurel’s off stump with a teasing length delivery before rattling Ferreira with a sharp leg-break that drifted in and turned away.

He later trapped Ravindra Jadeja lbw and finished with four wickets, including three bowled dismissals, as Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and handed the biggest win to GT.

Jason Holder wrapped up the tail returning with figures of 3/12 in his 2.3 overs.