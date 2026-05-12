IPL 2026: GT vs SRH In Action Today, But RCB Will Be Affected By The Result
Gujarat Titans will lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Eight teams are still in contention to get a spot in the playoffs. The scene for the race to the playoffs will be clearer with the result of the match between these two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of victories, and a win in this match will push them to the top of the points table. GT are at the third position in the points table, bagging 14 points from 11 matches, while SRH are at the second position with 14 points as well, but they have a better net run rate than Shubman Gill and Co.
It doesn't get any better than this! 🤩— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 12, 2026
Get ready for a fiery contest between two powerhouses! 💪#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #GTvSRH | TUE, MAY 12, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/UPJ21aIC6P
GT have won their last four matches in a row and will aim to continue their winning streak, while SRH have also won four of their last five fixtures.
Head to head
Both teams have played seven matches against each other, with GT winning five matches while SRH winning only one. GT’s highest score against SRH is 224, while their lowest score is 153. SRH’s highest score against GT is 195, while the lowest score is 152.
Powerplay fireworks incoming 🏏🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 12, 2026
Shub-Sai take on Travi-shek in a battle for the top spot in the TATA IPL 2026 points table!
Which opening duo's will score more runs today? 👀#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #GTvSRH | TUE, MAY 12, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/y7hYEnlAEY
Pitch report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, aids run-scoring. The fast outfield will also help the batters get runs. The fast bowlers will get some seam movement in the early overs, and so the top orders might have to be a little cautious with their approach.
How will the result affect RCB?
RCB are currently at the top of the points table with 14 points from 11 matches and a better net run rate than SRH and GT. However, the winner of today’s match will get to 16 points and he will be at the top of the standings. As a result, RCB will slip to the second position from the top. Thus, the result of the match between GT and SRH will impact RCB.
Squads
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar