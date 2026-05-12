ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH In Action Today, But RCB Will Be Affected By The Result

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Eight teams are still in contention to get a spot in the playoffs. The scene for the race to the playoffs will be clearer with the result of the match between these two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of victories, and a win in this match will push them to the top of the points table. GT are at the third position in the points table, bagging 14 points from 11 matches, while SRH are at the second position with 14 points as well, but they have a better net run rate than Shubman Gill and Co.

GT have won their last four matches in a row and will aim to continue their winning streak, while SRH have also won four of their last five fixtures.

Head to head

Both teams have played seven matches against each other, with GT winning five matches while SRH winning only one. GT’s highest score against SRH is 224, while their lowest score is 153. SRH’s highest score against GT is 195, while the lowest score is 152.